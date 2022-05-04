Zenith Home Loans and Zenith Loan Originator Both Named Nation's Best for Customer Satisfaction in 2021

The awards issued by Experience.com were fiercely competitive and involved millions of customer reviews

DENVER , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith Home Loans and loan originator Giuseppe Battaglioli were both named the nation's best for 2021 customer satisfaction by Experience.com, the industry's leading provider of experience management software.

Competition was fierce, as the rankings are based on millions of customer reviews on nearly 40,000 individual loan officers from more than 350 companies — by far the largest customer satisfaction index in the mortgage industry.

"Our hard-working and dedicated team is especially proud of this award because it's from the individuals and families we serve every day as we strive to find the best solutions for their long- and short-term goals," said Dave Gallegos, president of Denver-based Zenith, which won in the small division category. "This award reinforces that we are delivering on our commitment to help people achieve the American dream of home ownership."

Battaglioli, who has been with Zenith for eight years, was the top loan originator across all divisions, regardless of size.

"It is extremely difficult to earn a position on the Top Loan Officers list," said Experience.com CEO Scott Harris. "The loan officer (LO) has to close a high volume of mortgage loans and give each customer a great experience every time. One poor review out of 100 closed loans can eliminate a LO from landing on this prestigious list."

The results are based on survey completion rates, the number of reviews, and the star ratings submitted to the Experience.com platform by verified customers. To ensure integrity, the experience management platform is connected directly to each company's loan origination system to enable the automatic sending of customer satisfaction surveys after closing to every individual listed on each loan application with a unique email address. As a result, it is not possible for lenders or loan originators to choose who receives a survey. Experience.com uses a proprietary algorithm and weighting to arrive at the final results.

About Zenith Home Loans

Zenith Home Loans' goal is not to become the biggest mortgage company, where people become interchangeable cogs in the machine, but to build the best mortgage company for employees, clients and customers. With a strong belief in the American dream of home ownership, Zenith provides the necessary resources and tools to make purchasing a home an exciting and proud time in a person's life. The loan officers at Zenith are hand-picked experts who work with you to find a mortgage that best fits both your long- and short-term goals. The dedicated team of loan officers don't worry about any past financial mistakes you might have made, but rather their focus is on your future and finding the best loan scenario for your current stage in life. Visit: https://zenithhomeloans.com/.

