Wine & Dine during the 148th Derby with eMeals, Kendall-Jackson & La Crema

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you'll be watching the Run for the Roses from home this weekend with a few of your closest friends, you can whip up a menu worthy of the winner's circle with the Derby Day Party Plan from meal inspiration leader eMeals and family-owned wineries Kendall-Jackson and La Crema, the two official Preferred Wines of the Kentucky Derby. With easy-make spins on classic Derby recipes plus complementary wine pairings, the plan provides step-by-step instructions, point-and-click grocery shopping, and a perfect way to enjoy the most exciting two minutes in sports.

And you're off!: Available on the free Derby Day landing page or in the Occasions Plan in the eMeals app for subscribers, the menu serves 10-12 grazing guests. The lineup starts with Smoked Cheddar-Pecan Wafers inspired by Derby cheese straws and Bacon-Pimento Cheese Toasts topped with Roma tomatoes and fresh basil leaves. Entrées are Cream Biscuits stuffed with glazed ham and chow chow (a fresh twist on Derby biscuits and ham), Benedictine Chicken Salad Dip with assorted crackers (a new use of the Derby's staple party dip), and Beef Tenderloin Crostini with Henry Bain sauce and crumbled bleu cheese (featuring the quintessential Kentucky steak sauce). Dessert is a perfect photo finish: Cookie Butter-Banana Pudding Cups layered with whipped cream, sliced bananas, and crumbled cookies.

Raise a glass: To complement that lavish spread, the plan recommends Kendall-Jackson's flagship wine, the Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay, and the La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. Kendall-Jackson and La Crema were named the Preferred Wines of the Kentucky Derby last year in a multi-year partnership. The Jackson family's legacy in winemaking runs deep, with many wine enthusiasts recognizing Kendall-Jackson as the makers of America's favorite Chardonnay and La Crema as one of the pioneering wineries in Russian River Valley, yet the family's endeavors in the horse racing world are less well-known. In 2005 they opened Stonestreet Farm, a leading Thoroughbred horse breeding operation based in the famous Bluegrass region of Kentucky. The partnership with the Kentucky Derby is a natural connection, and pairing a Derby-inspired meal with Kendall-Jackson and La Crema is a great way to toast the elite Thoroughbreds striving to earn their place in horse racing history.

Shop less – enjoy more: No need to waste time writing a grocery list or making item-by-item entries in an online shopping cart. Simply select the recipes you want to make from the eMeals mobile app or the Derby Day Party landing page, and eMeals will automatically generate a shopping list you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. The wines show up as an option on the list. It's fast, it's easy, and it ensures you won't forget an ingredient.

Beyond the finish line: eMeals' meal planning service isn't just for special occasions. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

Kendall-Jackson is one of America's most beloved family-owned and operated wineries. The winery's flagship wine, the Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay, has been America's favorite Chardonnay for over 29 years. Founded by entrepreneur and visionary Jess Jackson in 1982, and now led by his wife Barbara Banke and the Jackson family, Kendall-Jackson is based in Sonoma County and offers a range of acclaimed wines grown on the family's estate vineyards along the coastal ridges of California. Kendall-Jackson is the benchmark for sustainable wine endeavors, setting the precedent for advancement in solar, water, and vineyard practices. Wine Enthusiast Magazine recently named Kendall-Jackson the 2017 American Winery of the Year, one of the wine industry's most distinguished accolades. Recognized as a leader in the industry for more than three decades, Kendall-Jackson has built a reputation centered around consistent, high-quality wines that are available nationwide in national grocery stores, boutique wine retailers, and restaurants. Learn more online at www.kj.com, and follow Kendall-Jackson on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Beloved artisan winery La Crema was founded in 1979 as La Crema Viñera, meaning "Best of the Vine." For 40 years, the family-owned and operated winery has focused exclusively on cool-climate coastal appellations, where ocean winds and fog allow grapes to ripen slowly on the vine. Winemaker Craig McAllister continues to use boutique, time-intensive techniques to produce distinctively balanced and elegant wines. La Crema combines consistent high quality and elegant flavor with a modern, cosmopolitan personality. For more information, visit www.LaCrema.com , and follow La Crema on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

