Uncharted Learning Congratulates 32 INCubatoredu Teams Competing in the Texas High School Ideas Challenge

Student entrepreneurs from across the state will pitch their startups at Texas A&M this Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncharted Learning , a national nonprofit committed to helping students develop resilience and problem-solving skills through entrepreneurship, congratulates the high school teams competing in Texas High School Ideas Challenge , hosted by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M. 32 of the 42 teams have developed their products and pitches through the Uncharted Learning INCubatoredu entrepreneurship curriculum, which focuses on problem-solution identification, customer and idea exploration, and authentic pitching opportunities.

"It is such an honor for teams to be selected as finalists in the Texas High School Ideas Challenge and we're so proud to see that 32 of the 42 teams chosen have completed the INCubatoredu curriculum. The creativity and critical thinking demonstrated by these teams illustrates the power of offering authentic entrepreneurship opportunities in high school," said Christy Scott, Executive Director of Uncharted Learning.

The following INCubatoredu teams are competing:

Alamo Heights High School, Alamo Heights ISD

FYDER, LLC

Boerne Champion High School, Boerne ISD

Bonsai Chef

Canyon High School, Comal ISD

Stoozies

Centennial High School, Frisco ISD

Chance Tickets

Investa Sport

iPath American English

sMile

Trainee

WorkBee

Elgin High School, Elgin ISD

Gspeak

House of Hope

Infinity

Frisco High School, Frisco ISD

H.E.M.A.

Heritage High School, Frisco ISD

J.S.I. Wind Turbine EV

Stewup

Lake Belton High School, Belton ISD

FamilyPod

Lake Travis High School, Lake Travis ISD

512View

Fli-Ball

Genetic-Fit

LogSense

Midlothian High School, Midlothian ISD

AirLivery

Carseat Infant Detection System

Compactables

Tesoro

Vista Ridge High School, Leander ISD

AutoCans

Capacipack

FlashFish

Paw Pantry

SmartWeights

Traverse Marketplace

Westlake High School, Eanes ISD

M.T. Equipment Backpacking Table

PharmAssist

The Texas High School Ideas Challenge is the only statewide entrepreneurial contest offered exclusively to high school students across Texas. The Challenge is modeled after the Raymond Ideas Challenge available to current Texas A&M students. On Friday, May 7, finalist teams will compete in front of a panel of judges for nearly $15,000 in prize money from 11am to 4pm. Awards, including a People's Choice Award, will be announced during the Reception from 5pm to 7pm. Complete details can be found here .

About Uncharted Learning

Uncharted Learning is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to kick start students for life by equipping them with real-world skills. The company helps inspire them to discover their passions, strengthen their capabilities and create their own futures. Its programs offer authentic, rigorous entrepreneurship experiences to students in 250 schools across the U.S. and Australia. Since 2013, Uncharted Learning's year-long INCubatoredu program has prepared students to succeed in a changing global economy.

