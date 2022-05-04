SPAGHETTIOS® COLLABORATES WITH KIDSUPER TO DESIGN AND DROP THE ULTIMATE '90S-INSPIRED LIMITED-EDITION LUNCHBOX

The collector's item will be available for purchase via NTWRK to celebrate 'kidhood' and the adult consumers who grew up with the round spaghetti

CAMDEN, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaghettiOs® announces the ultimate 90s memory unlock through a partnership with artist KidSuper to design a limited-edition, collector-worthy lunchbox. On May 10 at 5 p.m. EST, brand fans can open the mobile app, NTWRK, for a chance to purchase one of only 120 custom-designed lunchboxes and matching lunch containers.

LVMH Prize winner KidSuper has amassed a cult following in the fashion and art community through his unique streetwear and trendsetting celebrity stylings. The artist's recognizable lunchbox design is inspired by the wonderment of being a kid, bringing Millennials back to simpler days when it wasn't about what you brought for lunch but rather what you brought it in.

"Growing up, some of my favorite childhood memories included Saturday cartoons and a bowl of SpaghettiOs," said KidSuper. "It's a very surreal experience to now get to lean into that 90's nostalgia and infuse my own cartoon world with a brand that I've been so excited to work with."

Millennial consumers make up over one-third of total SpaghettiOs share volume, a 20 percent increase over the last two years. The limited-edition drop marks a pivot for SpaghettiOs as the brand ventures into the art and fashion collector's space, catering toward the younger generation tastemakers – many of whom grew up with the brand in the 90s and continue to turn to shelves today to enjoy a favorite food and escape from every day "adulting."

"For many years, we've seen more Millennials turning to SpaghettiOs for fun and comfort," said Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Campbell's Meals & Beverages. "This collaboration with KidSuper comes at a great moment as SpaghettiOs gets a new packaging look. The lunchbox further unlocks a core childhood memory that reinforces Spaghettios' belief that kidhood has no age limit, as it is truly a state of mind."

The collaboration also comes at a time when SpaghettiOs is celebrating its first major label redesign since 2004. A beloved icon off the bat when it launched in 1965 with the iconic 'Uh-Oh SpaghettiOs!" jingle, the brand has gone on to be featured throughout pop culture.

To purchase the limited-edition SpaghettiOs and KidSuper lunchbox, which will be priced at $30, download the NTWRK app for free. To learn more about SpaghettiOs, please visit https://www.campbells.com/spaghettios/.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

ABOUT KIDSUPER

Colm Dillane (KidSuper) was born in Manhattan and lived his early years moving around to various places from Wisconsin to Mexico to New York City. At the age of 12 he officially moved back to Manhattan where his life would change forever. Inspired by the city, KidSuper began building a brand that has allowed him to express himself authentically. At an early age he experienced several different cultures and socioeconomic places, giving him the ability to feel like he can be himself. He made the most of every moment because he felt like he could move at any time and this is where the idea of KidSuper came from...make the most out of everything.

ABOUT NTWRK

Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Ad Age's Hottest Brands, NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018, providing a curated digital shopping experience for Gen-Z and Millennial consumers.

