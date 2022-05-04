Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Appoints Matthew Anderson as CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (TSXV: MNTR) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Anderson to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to express its sincere appreciation for Mr. Kelvin Lee's dedication and contributions as Chief Financial Officer since it was founded in mid-2020.

Mr. Anderson is a Managing Director with Malaspina Consultants Inc., a private company that provides accounting and administrative infrastructure to junior public companies primarily in the natural resource sector. He has extensive experience in financial and accounting related functions and has served as CFO of various junior public companies since 2010. Mr. Anderson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University and obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 2008 while articling at a large accounting firm.

In connection with Mr. Anderson's appointment as Chief Financial Officer, the Company has granted a total of 100,000 options at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company's holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia.

The Company also has a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in each of the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (collectively, the "Silver Properties"). The Silver Properties are located in Peru.

