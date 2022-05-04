Hillsborough early childhood education teachers and providers will have the opportunity to gain professional development hours while recharging their batteries at the second annual Teacher's Night Out and Early Childhood Education Conference

TAMPA, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County will be hosting its second annual early childhood education conference, ReCharge at Teacher's Night Out on Friday, May 6, 2022 starting at 6:00 PM at Tabella's at Delaney Creek 5818 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619.

Teacher's Night Out and Early Childhood Education Conference (PRNewswire)

This special invite-only event is to provide our early education teachers a well-deserved evening of appreciation for their dedicated work caring and educating our Hillsborough County children through play. Early education teachers have one of the most important jobs and we want to recharge, inspire, and motivate our educators through our conference. This is our thank you hug to our teachers for all that they do for the community. Guests will be gifted educational resources and supplies to use in their classroom and opportunity to hear from influential speakers, Dr. Lise Fox, Jermia M. Smith, and Lisa Bresson who all have a passion working with young children. Special guests include Congresswoman Kathy Castor U.S Representative, 14th District and Commissioner Gwendolyn Myers. The evening will conclude under a canopy of market lights with great music and dancing. The Early Learning Coalition's Chief Executive Officer Gordon L. Gillette, along with staff, and Board Members, will be in attendance to show our teachers much love and appreciation.

We are thrilled to announce that this is a sold-out event. For any questions regarding the event or donation inquiries, please contact Stacey Francois – Director, Program Initiatives and Analysis at sfrancois@elchc.org

Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC)

Established by the State Legislature, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on promoting school and life success for young children and their families through quality school readiness services and supports. The ELCHC administers School Readiness and VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten) programs in Hillsborough County, offers teacher trainings and coaching, and provides Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) along with other services that daily serve more than 20,000 children and their families.

Contact: Alison Fraga

Phone: 813-205-6205

Email: afraga@elchc.org

