Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, acceptance of amendments to the Company's restricted share unit plan, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2022, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 173,005,971 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 57.16% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman 151,590,845 (99.68%) 487,303 (0.32%) Ms. Maryse Bélanger 136,032,647 (89.45%) 16,045,501 (10.55%) Mr. Lenard Boggio – Lead Director 130,650,609 (85.91%) 21,427,538 (14.09%) Mr. François Bellemare 151,696,968 (99.75%) 381,179 (0.25%) Mr. Gordon Campbell 149,547,904 (98.34%) 2,530,243 (1.66%) Gen. Wesley Clark 151,021,829 (99.31%) 1,056,318 (0.69%) Dr. Sally Eyre 142,020,769 (93.39%) 10,057,379 (6.61%) Mr. Marshall Koval 135,756,762 (89.27%) 16,321,385 (10.73%) Mr. Christian Milau 151,569,371 (99.67%) 508,775 (0.33%)

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the auditor's pay 172,333,430 (99.61%) 672,540 (0.39%)

Amendment of Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan

Resolution Votes For Votes Against An amendment to the plan such that the maximum number of shares issuable upon the vesting of restricted share units granted under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan be increased from 7,000,000 to 12,400,000 147,128,529 (96.75%) 4,949,616 (3.25%)

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Resolution Votes For Votes Against A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to executive compensation 147,794,753 (97.18%) 4,283,394 (2.82%)

