Chicago and The Doors Founders Join Forces for Trauma Recovery

Asian Hall of Fame Ambassadors headline festival that launches Brain Injury Endowment for trauma and hate crime survivors

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago founding drummer Danny Seraphine and California Transit Authority, along with former Chicago lead singer Jeff Coffey headline Asian Hall of Fame's Celebrate Asia Festival featuring The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and 14-language vocalist Maki Mae.

Celebrate Asia Festival (PRNewswire)

The inaugural red-carpet benefit at the Alex Theatre on July 30, 2022 launches Asian Hall of Fame's Brain Injury Endowment for trauma survivors and funds brain injury research. Inductees will welcome a new Medical Professionals Guild that will advance the cause including renowned neurosurgeon and brain cancer vaccine pioneer Dr. Linda M. Liau, Monster Founder and CEO Noel Lee, and Ren Hanami, National Chairman of the SAG-AFTRA Asian Pacific American Media Committee.

Asian Hall of Fame elevates Asian excellence, cross-cultural collaboration, and multiracial equity to overcome anti-Asian violence. Asian Hall of Fame is a Founding Supporter of the Academy Museum and operates from Robby Krieger's legendary Los Angeles studio.

Danny Seraphine and Robby Krieger are Asian Hall of Fame Ambassadors, honored annually to non-Asian icons who support Asian Hall of Fame's mission. Both artists have performed in the Induction Ceremony, charity records and Stop Asian Hate concerts.

The VIP reception starts at 4:00 with a heritage celebration of artisans, traditional performers, and cuisine from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand. Autographed memorabilia will be auctioned including items from The Eagles, U2, Chicago and others. Doors open at 6:00 with a pre-curtain showcase. Commendations begin at 7:00 and Asian Hall of Fame will unveil Class of 2022. The concert is 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Early bird tickets are available on the Asian Hall of Fame website.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global recognition program that overcomes anti-Asian bias by advancing cultural unity, multiracial equity and Asian contributions in the United States and around the world. Year-round programming promotes cross-cultural content and women-led innovation through the Tech & Entertainment Program, supports trauma survivors with the Brain Injury Endowment, expedites crime reporting with Make Hate Crime A Crime™, and develops ESL, special needs and diversity fellows with Team Member Fellowships. Visit asianhalloffame.org or contact Rochelle Srigley at rochelle@asianhalloffame.org.

