AutoRABIT Secures $26M in Series B Investment from Full In Partners to Expand DevSecOps Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT, the leading Salesforce DevSecOps platform provider for regulated industries, today announced $26M in new investment from existing investor Full In Partners, a premier growth equity firm.

AutoRABIT (PRNewsfoto/AutoRABIT) (PRNewswire)

Given the surge in cybersecurity threats—and recommendations from the White House to harden infrastructure and tighten security policies—this funding comes at a time of increased demand for DevSecOps solutions and amid a period of aggressive growth achieved by the company. AutoRABIT intends to direct the funding toward growth initiatives and product development focused on continuing to solve the real security and development challenges faced by regulated companies using Salesforce.

"The capital we've raised with this new funding round will enable us to continue developing product capabilities to meet the security and regulatory compliance needs of our customers, while enabling them to develop faster and release more features to their own customers and stakeholders," said Meredith Bell, CEO of AutoRABIT. "As AutoRABIT continues to grow, this investment will enable us to deliver even more value to our customers through an enhanced set of DevSecOps tools that will complement our existing suite of technologies."

As Salesforce persists as the largest CRM provider in the world with market share continuing to climb, the challenges faced by its customers continue to compound—because Salesforce was built to be a CRM, not a development platform.

"Since our initial investment in February 2020, we've been thrilled to be an active partner of AutoRABIT as they build a great organization and momentum for growth," said Maurizio de Franciscis, Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Success at Full In. "Cybersecurity is now more important than ever, and AutoRABIT's DevSecOps platform is enabling Salesforce development teams in regulated industries to ship digital products safely and rapidly."

About Full In Partners

Founded in 2019, Full In Partners is a premier woman-led growth equity firm based in New York City. The firm is focused on backing high-velocity, high-efficiency software and internet businesses while building better outcomes through proactive operational and strategic support. To learn more about Full In Partners, please visit: https://fullinpartners.com.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT's DevSecOps Platform enables Salesforce development teams to improve the quality of their releases at scale through a suite of CI/CD tools that enable teams to configure, build, test, and manage development environments and deployments. The platform also supports data protection and optimization through a suite of Salesforce DataOps tools that enable development teams to retrieve greater insights from their own data while ensuring robust backup and protection. The addition of CodeScan's code analysis technology adds a code security layer to the existing platform. Visit https://www.autorabit.com for more information.

Contact:

Nicole Paleologus

nicolep@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AutoRABIT