ASHFORD FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION WITH UPDATED LONG-TERM GROWTH PROJECTIONS

Increases Previously Provided Guidance for 2023 and 2025

Adds Guidance for 2024 and 2026

DALLAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced that it recently posted on the Company's website a comprehensive presentation for investors, which includes updates to its previously provided long-term growth projections.

Detailed within the presentation, the Company provides updated long-term financial projections for the different segments of its business. The presentation also highlights four key areas of growth for the Company: 1) Recovery of the hospitality industry and higher hotel revenues; 2) Increase in assets under management; 3) Growth of third-party business; and 4) Acquisition or incubation of additional businesses.

The following are additional highlights included in the presentation, which can be accessed by going to https://www.ashfordinc.com and clicking on the Investors tab:

As the only publicly-traded asset manager and service provider in the Hospitality Industry, and with 115 hotels under asset management across two publicly-traded REIT platforms, the Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the recovery in the lodging industry that is currently underway.

With 9 market leading product and service companies, Ashford's business model provides numerous synergies and value-creation opportunities.

Ashford is seeing significant progress in its strategy to grow third-party business, where both Remington and Premier are experiencing strong positive momentum.

"Last year, for the first time in our history as a public company, we provided long-term earnings guidance," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Given the recent improvement we've seen in the lodging industry, as well as progress we've made on our growth initiatives, we have increased our guidance significantly from what we previously provided. As the recovery in the lodging industry gains momentum, we believe Ashford is uniquely positioned to outperform. We're excited about the future prospects for our Company and believe Ashford offers an appealing investment opportunity."

The Company's senior management is available for calls with institutional investors to discuss the presentation. Investors interested to speaking with management are encouraged to contact Jordan Jennings, Investor Relations, at (972) 778-9487 or info@ashfordinc.com to schedule a meeting.

Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

