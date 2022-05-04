Angeles Investors to Announce Top 100 Startups with Hispanic DNA & Adelante Award Honoree

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors – the investment community on a mission to find, fund, and grow the most promising startup ventures – will recognize the top 100 startups in the U.S. with Hispanic or Latinx DNA and Adelante Award honoree at its Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards in Silicon Valley on May 12 , sponsored by Silicon Valley Bank.

The Angeles 100 is not a ranked list, but rather a collection of inspiring venture-backed startups driving innovation. These startups will have built, or are building, great companies of the exact kind Angeles supports and invests in. This year's honorees exemplify how startup founders drive the business forward and set their organizations up for success.

The Angeles Investors Adelante Award is the inaugural award to be given annually to a leader who has demonstrated exceptional dedication to advancing entrepreneurship within the U.S. Hispanic and Latinx community - moving the United States of America forward...Adelante!

"We're excited to be live at the Computer History Museum to celebrate great business achievements, exceptional leadership, reconnect with peers, forge new partnerships, and obtain new perspectives into the fast-paced venture capital industry from the world's leading investors and entrepreneurs," said Adela Cepeda, Angeles Board Chair and Director at BMO Financial Corp.

Keynote speaker and CEO & Founder of Conectado, Guillermo Diaz, Jr., will open the event with a discussion on Leveraging the Metaverse to Connect, Grow our Community and Grow our Economy, followed by panel discussions featuring CEOs of America's Top Early Stage Ventures. Accredited investors will have an opportunity to hear a few of America's top startups pitch for funding and invest as Friends of Angeles.

Nominations for the Angeles 100 are solicited from Angeles members , partners, and the general public. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments and their ability to raise funding for their startup venture.

Angeles Investors is a community of investors on a mission to find, fund and grow the most promising Hispanic and Latinx startup ventures. Angeles 100 awardees will be recognized during the 2022 Angeles Investors Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards Celebration on May 12, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

