60+ Exhibitors to Showcase Transformational Technologies at Smart Manufacturing Experience 2022 in Pittsburgh June 7-9

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 60 leading manufacturing companies will converge on Pittsburgh next month to spotlight the latest transformative technologies at Smart Manufacturing Experience 2022. The in-person event will help small to medium manufacturers (SMMs) leverage the power of these advanced technologies to improve their bottom line and advance their operations in real time.

The event, scheduled for June 7-9, 2022, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, is sponsored by SME, CESMII, AMT and AMI, which have partnered to meet the technology needs of SMMs. The sponsors work in collaboration with industry, academia and government agencies to bring solutions that drive the advancement of smart manufacturing operations.

"Smart Manufacturing Experience brings together the top minds in smart manufacturing, including keynote speakers, technical experts, thought leaders and fellow manufacturing professionals who already have adopted these technologies and have a wealth of knowledge to share," said Robert Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. "This knowledge transfer is setting the stage for the industry to adapt faster than ever and to accelerate the pace of our economy."

"At Smart Manufacturing Experience you'll see how companies are already making smart changes, training their workforces and enjoying greater ROI as a result. With more than 60 exhibiting companies scheduled for this year, you'll see how this technology can make a huge difference for your bottom line, too."

Willig said this year's exhibit lineup features some of the most advanced 'smart' technologies available from many of the biggest names in the manufacturing technology industry. Following are highlights of smart technology from some of the key exhibitors scheduled to be on this year's exhibition floor:

AT&T Business – Connectivity and communication technologies addressing cybersecurity, edge computing, IIoT and digital transformation, ERP/MRP and supply-chain management software (Booth #301).

CESMII – Initiatives for workforce development and digital transformation, Smart Manufacturing Innovation Centers, CESMII Innovation Platform technology solution (Booth #221, #515).

Manufacturing USA – Through 16 manufacturing innovation institutes, spearheads major industry-relevant R&D projects, workforce training on advanced manufacturing skills (Booth #215).

TULIP – TULIP self-serve manufacturing apps empower shop-floor workers to drive digital transformation. The TULIP platform integrates human and machine data to achieve business goals (Booth #401).

Augmentir – Helps companies achieve workforce excellence and improve productivity with data-driven, AI-based connected worker tools (Booth #509).

Canvas GFX – The Canvas Envision browser-based end-to-end software platform lets users create, collaborate on, access 3D product documentation, digitally manipulate and interact with 3D models (Booth #103).

Capture 3D – Provides accurate 3D optical non-contact metrology measurement solutions, intelligent 3D software and robotic inspection (Booth #203).

Datanomix – Offers automated production intelligence for real-time production monitoring without operator input, featuring dashboards, full-view reports, trend analysis of the right data, right now (Booth #503).

Ericsson – Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider of 5G and IoT platforms, intelligent mobile networks; digital services, managed services, emerging business (Booth #115).

ESI North America – Virtual prototyping software and services replacing real tests and prototypes with highly accurate, predictive and representational virtual prototypes. (Booth #211).

GE Digital – Software for grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, manufacturing operations and automation that put industrial data to work (Booth #511).

iBASEt – The iBASEt Digital Operations Suite helps manufacturers streamline production and sustainment of highly engineered products. It includes MES, SQM and MRO modules (Booth #101).

MachineMetrics – The MachineMetrics platform collects, manages, analyzes, and acts upon manufacturing equipment data, transforming machine data-driven insights into action (Booth #205).

Plex Systems – The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes MES, ERP, supply-chain management, Industrial IoT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains (Booth #505).

ThinkIQ – The ThinkIQ Transformational Intelligence platform transforms your process through five steps required to fully reach autonomous Smart Manufacturing (Booth #626).

About AMI

Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. is a non-profit organization focused on accelerating the digital transformation of small to medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) with simple, secure, and ultra-low-cost solutions. AMI is led by industry veterans with decades of experience in delivering production level, smart, digital solutions, and cultural transformations to manufacturing—all without breaking the bank. AMI is a subsidiary of the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. (MTDG) and is based in Clearwater, Fla.

About AMT

AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology represents and promotes U.S.- based manufacturing technology – those who design, build, sell and service the continuously evolving technology that lies at the heart of manufacturing. Learn more at amtonline.org.

About CESMII

CESMII is the United States' national institute on Smart Manufacturing, driving cultural and technological transformation and secure industrial technologies as national imperatives. By enabling frictionless movement of information between real-time Operations and the people and systems that create value in and across Manufacturing organizations, CESMII is impacting manufacturing performance through measurable improvements in areas such as: quality, throughput, costs/profitability, safety, asset reliability and energy productivity.

About SME



SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

