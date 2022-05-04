1 New York Times Bestselling Author & Personal Finance Luminary Ric Edelman Releases a Fun, Practical Guide to Crypto--the New Frontier in Investments

THE TRUTH ABOUT CRYPTO: A Practical, Easy-to-Understand Guide to Bitcoin, Blockchain, NFTs, and Other Digital Assets

THE TRUTH ABOUT CRYPTO is available for pre-order and releases on May 10, 2022

GREAT FALLS, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ric Edelman, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of 10 books, globally renowned personal finance expert, and host of The Truth About Your Future radio show and podcast, has announced the release of The Truth About Crypto, his latest, must-read guide for achieving investment success today and in the future.

In The Truth About Crypto (May 10, 2022/$19.99 paperback), Edelman offers sound advice for investing in digital assets, such as bitcoin and NFT (non-fungible tokens), through his fun, easy-to-understand book, e-book and audio book. He explains how blockchain works, reveals the difference between digital currencies and digital assets, and shows readers how to invest—and avoid scams.

Blockchain technology, Edelman writes, is revolutionary—perhaps the most profound innovation for global commerce since the invention of the internet. Bitcoin and other digital assets represent a potentially huge opportunity for investors, but most don't know how to navigate this new asset class.

"Digital assets are a trend, not a fad. By the end of this decade, 70 percent of the global economy will be digital," said Ric Edelman. "In The Truth About Crypto, I remove the mystery, giving readers the information they need, so they can make well-informed decisions in their best interest."

Edelman is widely known for his proven advice and trademark humor, and his new book, The Truth About Crypto is the ultimate guide for anyone who wants to benefit from this new financial landscape.

The book has received rave reviews from leaders in both the financial services and crypto communities.

"This book provides the most useful explanations about blockchain and digital assets, and how they are profoundly changing our economy. Whether you are an investor, a financial advisor, or a student, The Truth About Crypto will open your eyes and your mind to what this all means for the future."—Caleb Silver, Editor in Chief, Investopedia

"In The Truth About Crypto, Ric reduces the complexity, and truly delivers these concepts in a way that's interesting and engaging for investors and advisors alike. An outstanding read that I highly recommend!" —Jenny Johnson, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton

"Ric Edelman once again uses his visionary insight, practicality, and deep knowledge to give readers an easy-to-understand, comprehensive and practical guide on blockchain and digital assets for financial advisors and investors who are trying to understand the massive investment opportunities available. The Truth About Crypto is a must-read if you want to understand this massively important new investment marketplace."—Anthony Scaramucci, Founder & CEO, Skybridge Capital

"The implications of blockchain technology and digital assets are vast and profound. With The Truth About Crypto, Ric has done the nearly impossible—taken a highly complex, often confusing topic and made it accessible and interesting for investors."—Marty Flanagan, President & CEO, Invesco

"The Truth About Crypto is a delightful, easy read and I learned much about crypto, blockchain technology, and the exciting possibilities that lay just ahead for commerce and consumers. It's educational, enlightening, and motivating. I highly recommend this book!"—Skip Schweiss, Board Chair, Financial Planning Association; CEO, Sierra Investment Management

"Investing in crypto is complicated. As Ric tackles it, though, it becomes accessible, actionable, achievable. If you've felt like a blockhead about blockchain, this is the place to begin."—Jean Chatzky, CEO, HerMoney Media, and Bestselling Author

"More information is needed around this asset class, and The Truth About Crypto is a good resource for both financial advisors and investors who are seeking more knowledge in this area."—Joseph V. Maugeri, CFP, Managing Director, Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards

"Blockchain technology is driving one of the most revolutionary periods in finance since the Renaissance. As we stand upon the threshold of this moment, investors of every type should be paying close attention and reading voraciously. The Truth About Crypto is an excellent place to start."—Downtown Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth, star of CNBC's The Halftime Report

"Ric has done it again! He's taken a wide-ranging and constantly evolving subject and made it relevant and accessible to the widest possible audience. The Truth About Crypto is incredibly clear and very difficult to put down. Ric provides convincing evidence that ignoring crypto is the least rational response to it, and he offers a wealth of advice on how best to embrace this explosive innovation. This book should be required reading—not just for individual investors, but for legislators, regulators, financial advisors, and tax professionals as well."—Gary L. Perlin, Retired CFO, The World Bank & Capital One Financial Corporation

About the Author

Ric Edelman is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of ten books on personal finance. He's among the financial profession's most influential people according to Investment Advisor, RIABiz, and InvestmentNews. Barron's ranked him the nation's #1 Independent Financial Advisor three times and he's in Research Magazine's Financial Advisor Hall of Fame. Edelman is the industry's top financial educator, hosting an award-winning national personal finance radio show for thirty years and producing award-winning specials for public television. He taught personal finance at Georgetown University and is now a Distinguished Lecturer at Rowan University. He and his wife Jean live in Northern Virginia.

About the Book

Title: The Truth About Crypto: A Practical, Easy-to-Understand Guide to Blockchain, Bitcoin, NFTs, and Other Digital Assets

Author: Ric Edelman

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Publication date: May 10, 2022

Length: 400 pages

Available in Paperback (ISBN: 9781668002322), eBook (ISBN: 9781668002346), and eAudio (ISBN: 9781797144160).

Visit: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Truth-About-Crypto/Ric-Edelman/9781668002322

About DACFP

Ric Edelman founded the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals four years ago. Today, DACFP is the premier provider of digital assets education for financial advisors. Its flagship program, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, is the first and largest certificate program of its kind—an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 13 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from hundreds of firms in eight countries have already enrolled.

