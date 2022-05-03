Zurich NA Construction and Energy teams add sustainability roles

Alicia Pavelko rejoins Zurich as U.S. Head of Construction Innovation and Sustainability; Molly Dorsett returns as Head of U.S. Energy Casualty Renewables. Zurich also adds a Lead Underwriter of U.S. Renewable Energy Property.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance and risk services provider Zurich North America has created three roles to support Zurich Construction and Energy customers in their evolving sustainability objectives and hired notable professionals to lead this work.

Zurich Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Zurich North America) (PRNewswire)

"Climate change is one of the most urgent risks confronting our customers, and many are working toward carbon-neutral goals," said Paul Lavelle, Head of U.S. National Accounts for Zurich North America. "These new roles underscore our commitment to further develop products and services that help our customers both mitigate and adapt to climate-related risks."

Head of Construction Innovation and Sustainability

Alicia Pavelko has returned to Zurich as Head of Construction Innovation and Sustainability, reporting to Kelly Kinzer, Head of Construction for U.S. National Accounts. Pavelko will manage the growth of Zurich's innovative, sustainability-inspired Construction solutions including Weather Parametric, Mass Timber and Alternative Energy products. She also will be responsible for developing and deploying new product solutions for Construction.

Previously, Pavelko held leadership positions in the Construction practice at Willis Towers Watson and Marsh, as well as Construction and Marine underwriting positions of increasing responsibility at Hanover Insurance and Zurich North America. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.

"We're excited to welcome Alicia back to Zurich and our strong Construction team," Kinzer said. "Her experience, analytical mind and curiosity will help customers explore and act on opportunities to elevate sustainability in their building materials and techniques, their operations and their business plans. This is a time of tremendous opportunity in construction."

Head of U.S. Energy Casualty Renewables

Molly Dorsett has rejoined Zurich as Head of U.S. Energy Casualty Renewables. Reporting to Jeanne Jankowski, Head of U.S. Energy Casualty for U.S. National Accounts, Dorsett will be responsible for developing the strategic direction and identification of product needs for Zurich's growing Renewable Energy Casualty practice, supporting growth in wind, solar and other types of renewable energy.

Dorsett brings more than 17 years of experience in underwriting and management roles at Chubb, Zurich and CNA. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Baylor University in both Real Estate and Financial Service and Planning. She also holds certifications including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Certified Risk Manager (CRM) and Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS).

"With Zurich's long-tenured commitment to the energy industry, transitioning in real time with our customers is a win-win," Jankowski said. "We want to provide holistic, flexible solutions in renewables, combined with the excellent service we're known for, to support our customers as their business needs evolve."

Lead Underwriter of U.S. Renewable Energy Property

Zurich also has created a position of Lead Underwriter of U.S. Renewable Energy Property, who will develop the strategic direction and identify product needs for Zurich's growing U.S. Renewable Energy Property practice, with a focus on wind and solar, and liaise with Zurich colleagues globally on renewables. Nicholas Haller, previously Senior Vice President at Haller-Zaremba Insurance Agency, started this week in the role, reporting to Robert Edel, Underwriting Manager for U.S. Energy Property. Haller previously held key underwriting roles at GCube Insurance Services.

Brandon Fick, Chief Underwriting Officer for Zurich North America and Executive Sponsor of Sustainability at Zurich North America, said the new roles are another indication of how Zurich is leaning into its commitment to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses on the planet.

"That extends beyond reducing our own carbon footprint in our operations and offerings," Fick said. "We want to make it more seamless for our customers to integrate sustainability into their operations and offerings. We want to do our part to encourage growth in sustainable options for consumers as well. This is a journey for all of us, and we'll go farther and faster together."

Pavelko, Dorsett and Haller will work closely with the newly formed Office of Sustainability Underwriting, part of Technical Underwriting at Zurich North America, led by Mark Way.

Learn more about sustainability at Zurich.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), a leading multi-line insurer serving more than 55 million customers – both people and businesses – in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience. Reflecting its purpose "to create a brighter future together," Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and is one of the world's most sustainable insurers, as shown by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil. The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zurich North America