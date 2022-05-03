UltiSat and Cobham Satcom Sign Strategic Distributor & Integrator Agreement

UltiSat to offer Cobham Satcom tracking systems to provide US and NATO defense organizations enhanced SATCOM capabilities

CONCORD, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobham Satcom, a leading global provider of land and maritime satellite communications solutions to the Government and Enterprise sectors, and UltiSat, Inc., a global provider of end-to-end communications for government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure, have announced that they have signed a strategic distributor and integrator agreement.

The new agreement enables both companies to expand their market reach and provides the DoD and NATO allies with easy access to a range of advanced satellite tracking systems provided by Cobham Satcom. This includes Cobham's proven multi-orbit, multi-band terminals, bringing new levels of resilience by allowing operation across GEO, MEO and LEO constellations, as well as the newly introduced series of ruggedized Tactical TRACKER terminals for Comms on the Pause (CotP). UltiSat will serve as a preferred technology integration partner, providing equipment sales, installation, field services, lifecycle management and optional connectivity services for Cobham products.

"As a vendor-neutral systems integrator, UltiSat partners with a variety of product providers. We are constantly looking for the right systems that both meet our customers' rigorous requirements and leverage emerging new technologies," said David Myers, President and CEO at UltiSat. " Cobham Satcom's technologies are market-leading. Not only do they provide resilient and secure communication capabilities, but their products are designed with the end-users in mind. Thoughtful features and a common interface, make speed and ease of deployment true benefits for operators in the field. We are excited to welcome the Cobham Satcom family of terminals into the UltiSat solution portfolio."

"We are honored and excited about our strategic agreement with UltiSat, as it underscores our recognized technology leadership in the market", added Manish Gupta, CEO at Cobham Satcom. "Our Government and Defense Solutions (GDS) has a long history of providing critical communications across the world and have recently launched our Tactical TRACKER range of antennas, the first portable MIL-STD terminals supporting multi-orbit tracking across GEO, MEO, and LEO systems."

