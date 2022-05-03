Best April ever for Outback

CAMDEN, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 45,748 vehicle sales for April 2022, a 25.5 percent decrease compared with April 2021 (61,389), the best April in the company's history. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 178,094, a 19.7 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2021. Subaru continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers across the globe.

SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS APRIL SALES RESULTS (PRNewswire)

"Our retailers deserve our heartfelt gratitude for making April the best month of 2022 so far, despite the continued supply chain challenges," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "Our retailer's attitude to delivering the Subaru Experience to our customers is what sets our brand apart from other automotive manufacturers."

In April, Outback was a top performer and had its best April ever with 16,510 sales. Ascent sales for April 2022 increased 18.9 percent, while BRZ sales increased 152.5 percent compared to March 2021.

"Subaru retailers remained exceptionally efficient in April, setting an all-time monthly record for Outback," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Looking forward, we recently announced pricing for the all-new 2023 Solterra, our first-ever EV. Retailer deliveries are expected to begin next month, and we are excited to deliver these much-anticipated cars to our loyal customers."

Carline Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg Apr-22 Apr-21 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 6,130 19,452 -68.5% 37,488 67,146 -44.2% Impreza 1,671 3,447 -51.5% 10,459 12,562 -16.7% WRX/STI 1,497 3,183 -52.0% 2,073 8,749 -76.1% Ascent 5,228 4,398 18.9% 19,926 18,871 5.6% Legacy 2,397 2,464 -2.7% 7,917 8,769 -9.7% Outback 16,510 15,728 5.0% 49,482 57,231 -13.5% BRZ 298 118 152.5% 1,269 701 81.1% Crosstrek 12,017 12,599 -4.6% 49,480 47,786 3.5% TOTAL 45,748 61,389 -25.5% 178,094 221,815 -19.7%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Jessica Caufield

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3173

jcaufi@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.