Penumbra, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Revenue of $203.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 20.5%, or 21.8% in constant currency1, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased to $203.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $169.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 20.5%, or 21.8% on a constant currency basis. The United States represented 71% of total revenue and international represented 29% of total revenue for the first quarter of 2022. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $122.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 37.7%, or 38.8% on constant currency basis. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew to $81.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 1.3%, or 2.9% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit was $127.4 million, or 62.5% of total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 and was impacted by higher labor and logistics costs as a result of manufacturing transfer activities and higher labor absenteeism due to the Omicron variant at the beginning of the quarter. This compared to $111.3 million, or 65.8% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses were $131.5 million, or 64.5% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2022, including a $1.8 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. Excluding this charge, total non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $129.7 million or 63.6% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses of $97.9 million, or 57.8% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2021. R&D expenses were $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses were $110.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $79.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $4.0 million. Excluding the charge associated with the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, non-GAAP operating loss1 was $2.3 million. This compares to GAAP and non-GAAP operating income of $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2021.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency and b) non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS").

Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:

the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives; and

the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition and the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2022. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 68,163

$ 59,379 Marketable investments

172,178

195,496 Accounts receivable, net

143,417

133,940 Inventories

274,349

263,504 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

32,219

29,155 Total current assets

690,326

681,474 Property and equipment, net

60,327

58,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets

176,892

131,955 Finance lease right-of-use assets

35,550

36,276 Intangible assets, net

88,472

90,618 Goodwill

166,232

166,388 Deferred taxes

70,080

65,698 Other non-current assets

13,694

12,985 Total assets

$ 1,301,573

$ 1,244,250 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 14,137

$ 13,421 Accrued liabilities

105,533

99,796 Current operating lease liabilities

8,660

8,267 Current finance lease liabilities

1,769

1,713 Total current liabilities

130,099

123,197 Non-current operating lease liabilities

182,438

137,045 Non-current finance lease liabilities

26,122

26,523 Other non-current liabilities

3,612

3,558 Total liabilities

342,271

290,323 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

38

37 Additional paid-in capital

919,251

910,614 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,972)

(2,630) Retained earnings

45,985

45,906 Total stockholders' equity

959,302

953,927 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,301,573

$ 1,244,250











Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Revenue

$ 203,895

$ 169,204 Cost of revenue

76,477

57,867 Gross profit

127,418

111,337 Operating expenses:







Research and development

20,564

18,076 Sales, general and administrative

110,900

79,798 Total operating expenses

131,464

97,874 (Loss) income from operations

(4,046)

13,463 Interest (expense) income, net

(47)

480 Other expense, net

(1,011)

(1,476) (Loss) income before income taxes

(5,104)

12,467 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(5,183)

1,541 Consolidated net income

$ 79

$ 10,926 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

—

(910) Net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc.

$ 79

$ 11,836









Net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:







Basic

$ 0.00

$ 0.32 Diluted

$ 0.00

$ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

37,646,122

36,455,712 Diluted

38,708,657

37,533,520

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Operating (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income1 (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 GAAP operating expenses

$ 131,464

$ 97,874 GAAP total operating expenses includes the effect of the following items:







Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

1,785

— Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 129,679

$ 97,874









GAAP operating (loss) income from operations

$ (4,046)

$ 13,463 GAAP operating (loss) income from operations includes the effect of the following items:







Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

1,785

— Non-GAAP operating (loss) income from operations

$ (2,261)

$ 13,463 _____________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Net income

(loss)

Diluted

EPS3

Net income

Diluted EPS GAAP net income

$ 79

$ 0.00

$ 11,836

$ 0.32 GAAP net income includes the effect of the following items:















Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

1,785

0.05

—

— Tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments above2

(416)

(0.01)

—

— Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation awards

(1,781)

(0.05)

(1,784)

(0.05) Non-GAAP net (loss) income

$ (333)

$ (0.01)

$ 10,052

$ 0.27

















Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute:















GAAP diluted EPS





38,708,657





37,533,520 Non-GAAP diluted EPS





37,646,122





37,533,520

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended March 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2022

2021

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 144,308

$ 120,070

$ 24,238

20.2 %

$ —

$ 24,238

20.2 % International

59,587

49,134

10,453

21.3 %

2,220

12,673

25.8 % Total

$ 203,895

$ 169,204

$ 34,691

20.5 %

$ 2,220

$ 36,911

21.8 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended March 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2022

2021

$

%

$

$

% Vascular

$ 122,809

$ 89,165

$ 33,644

37.7 %

$ 984

$ 34,628

38.8 % Neuro

81,086

80,039

1,047

1.3 %

1,236

2,283

2.9 % Total

$ 203,895

$ 169,204

$ 34,691

20.5 %

$ 2,220

$ 36,911

21.8 % ________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

2For the three months ended March 31, 2022, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 23.29% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures.

3For the purposes of calculating Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2022, non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37,646,122 was used, as the Company had non-GAAP net loss in the period.

