Mazda Reports April Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 30,093 vehicles, a decrease of 3.3 percent compared to April 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 112,361 vehicles; a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in April, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 6.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,274 vehicles in April, a decrease of 23 percent compared to April 2021.
Sales Highlights
- Best April sales ever of the CX-5 with 16,404 vehicles sold.
- 2nd best April total sales since 1994.
- CPO sales achieved its 2nd best April ever.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 5,999 vehicles, a decrease of 13.2 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 13.8 percent, with 18,918 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 533 vehicles, a decrease of 88.1 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.9 percent, with 11,893 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
April
April
YOY %
% MTD
April
April
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
3,594
3,794
(5.3)%
(8.8)%
13,086
13,786
(5.1)%
(6.9)%
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,361
2,289
(40.5)%
(42.7)%
5065
8,882
(43.0)%
(44.1)%
Mazda 3 HB
2,233
1,505
48.4%
42.9%
8021
4,904
63.6%
60.4%
Mazda6
7
1,517
(99.5)%
(99.6)%
332
5,802
(94.3)%
(94.4)%
MX-5 Miata
658
1,310
(49.8)%
(51.6)%
2,263
4,053
(44.2)%
(45.3)%
MX-5
224
603
(62.9)%
(64.2)%
748
1,682
(55.5)%
(56.4)%
MXR
434
707
(38.6)%
(40.9)%
1515
2,371
(36.1)%
(37.4)%
CX-3
-
893
-
-
-
2,406
-
-
CX-30
4,545
5,532
(17.8)%
(20.9)%
14039
20,121
(30.2)%
(31.6)%
CX-5
16,404
14,883
10.2%
6.1%
67057
55,632
20.5%
18.2%
CX-9
3,107
3,188
(2.5)%
(6.2)%
13570
12,574
7.9%
5.8%
CX-50
1,700
0
-
-
1756
0
-
-
MX-30
78
0
-
-
258
0
-
-
CARS
4,259
6,621
(35.7)%
(38.1)%
15,681
23,641
(33.7)%
(35.0)%
TRUCKS
25,834
24,496
5.5%
1.6%
96,680
90,734
6.6%
4.5%
TOTAL
30,093
31,117
(3.3)%
(6.9)%
112,361
114,375
(1.8)%
(3.7)%
*Selling Days
27
26
102
100
