Jeffrey Fratarcangeli named as one of Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors in 2022

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management of Wells Fargo Advisor Financial Network, has been recognized on the 2022 Top 100 Financial Advisor list by Barron's. This is Fratarcangeli's first time being included in this list of top financial advisors in the U.S.

We believe this accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds – helping their clients succeed.

"As a practice, we've experienced exponential growth with our assets under management, more than doubling since 2018. The number of households we work with increased more than 30 percent during that same period," said Fratarcangeli. "Being recognized among the top financial advisors in the U.S. is humbling, but our 99 percent client retention rate is the number we look to when measuring our success. It tells the story of our team's commitment to developing strategies to help give clients confidence around all facets of their financial lives and pursue their short- and long-term investment goals."

According to Barron's, advisors who wish to be ranked complete a comprehensive survey about their practice, and Barron's then verifies that data and applies its rankings formula based on assets, revenue and quality of practice.

Fratarcangeli has more than 25 years of experience and manages more than $3.4 billion as of April 1, 2022. Fratarcangeli Wealth Management has four offices across the U.S. and services high net-worth families, athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, government agencies, and many other entities.

To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealth.com or call 248.385.5050.

The Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors rankings are based on assets under management, revenue generated for the advisors' firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. Investment performance isn't an explicit factor because clients have varied goals and risk tolerances.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

