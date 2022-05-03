INTRODUCING THE NEXT GENERATION OF AQUOS BOARD INTERACTIVE DISPLAYS

Smart, integrated collaboration tools and quick, responsive operation make these displays ideal for hybrid meeting or classroom environments

MONTVALE, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) and Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America (SNDSA) are excited to introduce the next generation of AQUOS BOARD® interactive displays. Available in three sizes, the PN-L862B: 86" Class (85.6" diagonal), PN-L752B: 75" Class (74.5" diagonal) and PN-L652B: 65" Class (64.5" diagonal) displays are perfect for higher education classrooms and / or corporate meeting spaces that require quick, responsive operation and smart, integrated collaboration tools.

The PN-L2B AQUOS BOARD range of smart interactive displays combines genuine "4K reading and writing" and an intuitive "Pen-on-Paper" user experience with Sharp's PrecisionTouch and zero bonding technology. The single USB-C connector makes it simple to walk into a room, plug in your device and start collaborating straightaway. In addition, a built-in wireless connectivity application allows users to wirelessly present their content on the AQUOS BOARD display screen quickly and easily. A variety of operating systems are supported including Windows®, Android™, iOS®, macOS®, iPadOS®, Chrome™ OS. The PN-L2B AQUOS BOARD interactive displays also feature an integrated controller with whiteboard and overlay mode.

Other features, such as open architecture design, the ability to easily connect to various types of PC sources and the latest high-speed, high-bandwidth USB-C port, provide for exceptional flexibility and freedom of use. To ensure online meetings or class experiences look and sound the best they can be, the PN-L2B AQUOS BOARD range of smart interactive displays supports the optional PN-ZCMS1 AV soundbar, a 6-element microphone array with 8 watts of crystal clear audio along with 4K Ultra HD video resolution.

A range of standard software to help get the most out of meetings and presentations are included for added productivity, such as: Sharp's Pen Software, Sharp's Touch Viewer software and Bytello Share wireless casting app. These AQUOS BOARD interactive displays also form a part of the Synappx-ready office technology provided by Sharp. They support the new Synappx Collaboration Hub, which helps organizations create effective hybrid meetings by enabling dynamic collaboration through videoconferencing with the optional AV Soundbar. Synappx Collaboration Hub helps organizations make the employee's office experience valuable, sparking creativity and innovation.

"The PN-L2B AQUOS BOARD range of smart interactive displays are our most advanced and flexible interactive displays to date and are perfect for the new hybrid work or education environments," said Gary Bailer, Director of Product Planning and Marketing. "With the amazing array of features in these displays, users can simply walk into a meeting room or classroom and connect and share with all of the participants, whether they are in the room or connected via your favorite unified communications platform."

The PN-L752B AQUOS BOARD interactive display is expected to ship immediately with the PN-L862B and PN-L652B shipping later this month. The PN-ZCMS1 AV soundbar is expected to ship in June.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to elevate your workplace with Simply Smarter technology, including professional and commercial displays. Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered to accelerate collaboration and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems and Windows collaboration displays, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of SIICA on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

About Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp/NEC offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI-driven analytics. Sharp/NEC is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization's expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. For more information, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

