DISCOVER PUERTO RICO, PUERTO RICAN TASTEMAKERS AND THE LOCAL TOURISM INDUSTRY INVITE TRAVELERS TO 'LIVE BORICUA' ALONGSIDE THEM

The unmatched mindset and lively spirit of the Puerto Rican people are brought to life via a brand campaign that invites travelers to experience the destination the Boricua way

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), announced today alongside Puerto Rican tastemakers and the local tourism industry, the unveiling of 'Live Boricua,' a brand campaign no other destination can claim. A movement born out of Puerto Rico—with insights, creative, and assets from and driven by Puerto Ricans—highlights how to enjoy things the Boricua way, which means a person of Puerto Rican descent. 'Live Boricua' is being brought to life via new advertising and activations that spotlight #LiveBoricua moments shared by Puerto Ricans, Puerto Rican diaspora, and destination lovers.

Discover Puerto Rico unveils “Live Boricua” brand campaign. Pictured is a campaign snapshot of Boricuas dancing and playing el guiro and panderetas on the historical streets of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico (Credit: Discover Puerto Rico) (PRNewswire)

"To Live Boricua is an experience like no other, and research has shown us that once a traveler gets a taste of it, they understand what truly makes Puerto Rico special and they crave more," said Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Puerto Rico. "Every detail of the brand campaign was intentionally and thoughtfully created by Puerto Ricans, who expressed a sense of pride in seeing the creative articulation of the destination's offerings celebrated as a way of life."

"The essence of Live Boricua means to 'live like us,' and promises a deeper and more meaningful experience for travelers," said Jean Paul Polo, Emmy-award-winning Director of Creative Strategy for Discover Puerto Rico. "It was incredible to work with fellow Boricuas, from renowned director Mariem Pérez Riera and award-winning still photographer Steph Segarra to my colleagues at Discover Puerto Rico and the local talent we cast as this is our moment to define what it means to experience our way of life and have it become part of the everyday vernacular outside of the Island."

The 'Live Boricua' anthem video can be viewed here. Via the making of the 'Live Boricua' advertising spots, Island history was made with two females, Cinetrix Director Mariem Pérez Riera and Young Collective photographer Steph Segarra directing all visual components of an on-Island tourism brand campaign. In addition, Puerto Rican influencers and local tastemakers will be supporting the roll-out and call to action for travelers to 'Live Boricua' while visiting by sharing personal anecdotes of their favorite #LiveBoricua moments and inviting others to do the same. 'Live Boricua' will also serve as a muse for local artists to design the 'Live Boricua' merchandise line to be introduced later this year.

For more information about the destination, follow Discover Puerto Rico's social channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About Discover Puerto Rico:

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

About Live Boricua brand campaign:

The creation of 'Live Boricua' was founded on research and consumer insights as Discover Puerto Rico explored several creative concepts and tested them via focus groups in eight markets in the U.S., including San Juan. Local focus group participants rated their favorite 'Live Boricua' moments and shared their own. Additionally, 300 Puerto Ricans were tapped to share their input, as well as Puerto Rican tastemakers and representatives from the local tourism industry. As the campaign is deeply rooted in the Puerto Rican way of life, Discover Puerto Rico enlisted three local companies – Cinetrix, Young Collective, and REAKTOR – to produce the campaign, and utilized local artisans for every costume detail, local musicians for the soundtrack, local tastemakers as Brandfluencers, and more. The brand campaign anthem and photography were also shot across multiple municipalities to spotlight the vast offerings of the Island from coast to coast including Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lares, Maricao, Piñones, Rio Grande, San German, San Juan/Old San Juan, San Lorenzo, Santurce, Utuado, and Vieques.

Discover Puerto Rico Logo (PRNewsfoto/Discover Puerto Rico) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discover Puerto Rico