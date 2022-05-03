DeepIntent Becomes First Demand Side Platform to Offer a Patient Reach Guarantee

Programmatic campaigns conducted on the DeepIntent platform are now guaranteed to reach verified patient audiences for specific health conditions across CTV, display, and digital video

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to influence patient health and business outcomes, today announced it will now offer guarantees on the number of verified patients reached across CTV, display, and digital video by programmatic campaigns on its demand side platform.

DeepIntent's Patient Reach Guarantee offers healthcare marketers unprecedented certainty that their content will reach verified patients, as defined by medical claims codes, supporting their goals of improving audience quality and campaign performance. In 2021, healthcare marketers spent nearly $7 billion on consumer advertising , with programmatic formats like connected TV (CTV) quickly growing in popularity.

"By harnessing the power of privacy-safe machine learning with real-world clinical and pharmacy claims data, DeepIntent can confidently predict and guarantee how many qualified patients can be reached during a given period across formats. This is a first for digital campaigns in healthcare, which now can benefit from the scale afforded by programmatic trading with a committed level of performance," said John Mangano, Senior Vice President, Analytics, at DeepIntent. "By backing up our proprietary technology with an industry-leading guarantee, DeepIntent is the clear choice for healthcare marketers that value verifiable performance at scale."

DeepIntent's Patient Reach Guarantee is possible thanks to the patented technology behind DeepIntent Outcomes , which links real-world clinical data with impression data to measure and optimize live campaigns toward audience quality (AQ) and script performance metrics. This unmatched technology allows DeepIntent to precisely predict the number of on-target patients that a given campaign can reach across all formats, including CTV, display, and digital video.

"As CTV programmatic continues to grow within healthcare, DeepIntent's Patient Reach Guarantee allows us to build upon our success with DeepIntent Outcomes. It also clearly differentiates our platform by giving our clients peace of mind that they are actually reaching their target audience. This is especially important as pharma marketers look to extend their campaigns beyond linear TV and across various digital channels, such as connected TV," said Jennifer Werther, Chief Strategy Officer at DeepIntent.

At launch, DeepIntent's Patient Reach Guarantee is available for most common diseases, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and plaque psoriasis, as well as rare diseases affecting smaller patient populations. Patient Reach Guarantees further differentiates DeepIntent as the DSP of choice for healthcare marketers by drawing upon a unique combination of health data integrations, real-time access to patients and consumers, and exclusive access to premium media. In doing so, DeepIntent precisely predicts the number of on-target patients that a given campaign can reach programmatically across the wider Internet, and DeepIntent can reach far more verified patient audiences – in a HIPAA-compliant way – in the United States at more affordable costs per campaign goal achieved.

Patient Reach Guarantees will also be available on participating media platforms and publishers, including LG Ads Solutions, which in January announced their own Guaranteed Outcomes offering.

"DeepIntent's Patient Reach Guarantee is an extremely promising development for healthcare marketers," said Serge Matta, Head of Commercial for LG Ads Solutions. "We're excited to tap DeepIntent further to add verified patient reach into our Guaranteed Outcomes capabilities."

