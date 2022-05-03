Crocs Releases 2021 ESG Report Detailing Commitment to Create a More Comfortable World

Report highlights the company's sustainability ambitions and its continued focus on people and community

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear, today published its 2021 Crocs Comfort Report. The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report reflects the year in review, detailing progress and the evolution of milestones surrounding the brand's commitment to becoming a more sustainable and equitable company.

As a brand that invites everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes, the Crocs 2021 Comfort Report demonstrates how Crocs has applied its values to turn its global "Come As You Are" mantra into an actionable, three-pillar approach to ESG: Comfort without Carbon, Comfort for Our Communities and Comfort for All People.

"In 2021, Crocs reported record annual revenue and achieved industry-leading operating margins. While we remain focused on delivering against a long-term strategy for sustainable, profitable growth, we equally recognize that we have a responsibility to steward meaningful change by taking action to create a more comfortable world," said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees. "This report is an important step on our journey to becoming a more sustainable and equitable company, setting forth our commitments and continuing to lay the groundwork for what's to come. We are pleased to share our progress and the plans that will pave the way forward."

The report highlights Crocs' commitment to become net zero by 2030 and outlines additional actions that Crocs will take in its journey to achieve its ambitious sustainability goals. This includes creating more sustainable footwear by incorporating bio-based Croslite™ material into its entire collection of molded footwear.

Bio-based Croslite™ material incorporates ECOLIBRIUM™ Technology, created in partnership with global materials science company Dow®, that transforms sustainably sourced plant-based waste and by-products into footwear that has all the comfort you expect from Crocs, but with less emissions. Crocs is currently producing and shipping its first shoes that include a percentage of bio-based material on a mass balance basis, with plans to increase over time. Crocs is proud to be the first footwear brand to go-to-market with this new material technology.

Well known as a brand that encourages everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes, the report also includes details about Crocs' commitment to enhanced diversity, equity and inclusion strategies, and the progress that has been and continues to be made to build an even more inclusive workplace where employees are seen, heard and valued. It also details how Crocs continues to provide comfort for our local and global communities by giving shoes, giving funds and giving time.

Crocs' ESG report is guided by key ESG frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

To read the 2021 Crocs Comfort Report and learn more about how the company is taking action to create a more comfortable world, visit investors.crocs.com/esg .

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com . To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydudeshoesusa.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

PR Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7885

mlayton@crocs.com

Investor Contact:

Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-5053

clin@crocs.com

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.