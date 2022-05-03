Chicken Salad Chick Franchisee Trio Named Franchisees of the Year by the International Franchise Association

Fast Casual Chicken Salad Concept's Franchisees Continue to Standout as Industry Leaders, Driving Brand Growth

ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, celebrates the recent naming of three outstanding franchisees as the International Franchise Association's notorious Franchisee of the Year award winners. The franchisee trio, known as 2 Chicks and a Magnet, is made up of Ashley Keever, Krista Rhymes and Matthew Miller, who own three Chicken Salad Chick locations in Louisiana. This award win adds to the recent success of the brand as it continues to grow – with four new states open for development and signing 23 new franchise partners this year.

The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA's partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchisees who exemplify at least one of IFA's "Open for Opportunity" core pillars: Community, Workforce, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Veterans. The winners were presented during the association's annual convention award ceremony earlier this year.

"We are incredibly honored to have received this award," said Miller. "Chicken Salad Chick took a chance on us when we started out with little restaurant experience, and we are grateful for the tremendous support and training that they offered us early on to set us up for success."

Each member of Two Chicks and a Magnet made major industry changes when they found Chicken Salad Chick – Matthew ran a carpet cleaning business for over 20 years, Krista was a CPA and Ashley was a nurse – and Ashley and Krista, who are sisters, co-own retail gift shops in Louisiana. The trio found the brand when franchising had not yet been open in the state, and when the opportunity presented itself in Monroe in 2018, their first location came to fruition. Their second location in Ruston followed in fall 2020 during the pandemic. They ramped up online ordering efforts and provided community drops of the product throughout both Monroe and Ruston communities during the pandemic, persistent to keep growing their businesses.

"We are a franchisor community that prides itself on finding franchisees who exemplify our value of community service and providing a quality product to those we serve, and the trio at 2 Chicks and a Magnet do exactly that," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Ashley, Krista and Matthew go above and beyond to put their community first, and they are a prime example of the franchisees who are helping move the needle for the brand. We are incredibly proud of them for this award win!"

The IFA award adds to a hefty list of brand award wins for 2 Chicks and a Magnet. Their leadership and operations success with their first restaurant in its first year earned them an award from Chicken Salad Chick referred to as 'New Chick on the Block,' and the trio continued to build on this success when they won two additional awards – Franchisee of the Year and 'Golden Scoop,' presented to them for their commitment to community involvement.

"We truly feel as if we're a part of a family with Chicken Salad Chick," continued Rhymes. "The value of community involvement is paramount to the brand, and as a result, it has continued to fuel our own involvement in the Monroe, Ruston and Slidell communities. Whether it's through employee support, donating to local causes or providing community chicken salad drops, we take our commitment to those we serve seriously, and it's at the center of everything we do."

Chicken Salad Chick is on the fast track for growth, having celebrated the opening of seven new locations so far this year and signing 23 franchise agreements in Q1. The brand is on track to open more than 50 locations in 2022 which will help propel it toward achieving its overall development goal to have 500 locations open and operating by the end of 2025.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year, as well as being named #3 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2021 and #7 in the trade's Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises ranking for 2022, respectively. The brand was also highlighted as one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top Food Franchises of 2021 and has been listed in Franchise Times' Top 400 Ranking for 2021.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, Vice President of Franchise Development, at Carrie.Evans@chickensaladchick.com, call 214-733-0048 or visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

View original content:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick