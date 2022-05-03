AERAS RETURNS TO SANITIZE & CLEAN CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR KENTUCKY DERBY

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectators and jockeys chomping at the bit for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will have a clean and safe experience thanks to Pittsburgh-based drone technology company AERAS.

For the second consecutive year, the company will sanitize the exterior seating area at Churchill Downs using its patented charged-electrostatic drones. As the Derby returns to full capacity this year, AERAS also will use its innovative drone technology to power wash portions of the exterior at the racetrack for the oldest continuously held sporting event in the United States.

"We had an awesome experience working with Pritchard Sports and Churchill Downs last spring and we are excited to expand this partnership at this year's Derby," said Eric Lloyd, AERAS CEO and co-founder. "AERAS' technology gives spectators, staff and athletes peace of mind to know they're having the cleanest and best experience possible."

AERAS' pressure washing drone allows the company to provide cleaning services in a more effective, efficient and environmentally conscious manner. By using drones to clean surfaces in a way it's never been done before, AERAS prides itself on prioritizing precision and speed while mitigating risk. Its innovative and groundbreaking technology enables AERAS' fleet to be the most powerful pressure washing drones on the market.

"Cleanliness is always noticed," said Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack. "This partnership with AERAS will help our team to deliver a memorable and superior guest experience at the Kentucky Derby and throughout the year at Churchill Downs."

AERAS debuted its AER-Force sanitization technology at last year's Kentucky Derby, the largest post-COVID in-person event at the time. Public health officials linked fewer than 10 COVID cases to the event. Since then, AERAS has not only continued to provide massive venues with cost-effective, large-scale sanitization options while eliminating all human error, but also expanded its technological capabilities to include applications in pressure washing, precision agriculture, infrastructure and other industries.

"We're ecstatic to move forward with a long-term partnership with Churchill Downs that implements our latest drone innovations," said Justin Melanson, chief innovation officer and co-founder. "As we look forward to the 150th Derby in 2024, we know the race is on to continue to find ways to help Pritchard Sports and Entertainment use technology to improve the fan experience at these events."

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, AERAS is an innovative drone technology company setting new standards in the deployment and application of unmanned aerial systems. The company specializes in innovative drone technology applications for commercial sanitization, exterior building and window treatment, precision agriculture, infrastructure and public safety. As the only company certified by the FAA to use its patented, charged-electrostatic drone to sanitize indoor and outdoor venues, AERAS revolutionized how drones are used.

The company has pioneered and introduced its technology, fleet of custom drones, and proprietary software to markets throughout North America. Since 2020, AERAS has been at the forefront of UAS Research and Development as it sets the standards in drone technology.

For photo, video and interview opportunities, contact Daveen Kurutz at daveen@m7.agency or 724-680-0076.

View original content:

SOURCE AERAS