SeaWorld Honors Military Appreciation Month with Free Park Admission to Active-Duty U.S. Military, Veterans and Their Families Through Annual Waves of Honor Program

SeaWorld parks in Orlando , San Antonio , and San Diego provide complimentary one-day admission to military veterans and their families April 25 through May 15

Active-duty military members and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long

SeaWorld has offered free admission to U.S. military for more than 20 years

More than 10 million U.S. military guests and their families have visited the park at no charge through the Waves of Honor program

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld today honored Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests to its SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego parks from April 25 - May 15. Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long. The offers are part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment's Waves of Honor program, a longstanding partnership salutes active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

"San Antonio is proud to be home to a large population of active-duty service members and veterans of the US Armed Forces," said Lori Stinson, Vice President of Military Affairs and Leadership at the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. "SeaWorld has been a long-standing supporter of those who have served, allowing active-duty members and now veterans free admission so they can visit the park, learn about animals, and have some time with family. Sea World's support of this special segment of our community is greatly appreciated and shows why we are called Military City USA."

For more than 20 years, SeaWorld has been proud to provide complimentary park access to members of the United States military. More than 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans, and their families – have enjoyed free admission to the company's parks through the Waves of Honor program. Whether it's educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, SeaWorld invites military families for a day of family fun on us.

"It is an honor and privilege to provide military members and their families with a fun and enjoyable place to make lasting memories together," said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "Our steadfast commitment to members of the US military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you. We want to show our utmost appreciation to all the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for our country, and to the families that support them."

Eligible U.S military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before May 15 at www.WavesofHonor.com. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 10. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Any U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to SeaWorld. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

