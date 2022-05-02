Sandvik to supply underground BEV fleet to Hindustan Zinc, one of the world's largest integrated producers of zinc

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik and Hindustan Zinc have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for supply of a battery-electric underground equipment fleet to be used at Sindesar Khurd Mine to help it achieve its carbon neutrality ambitions. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first quarter 2023, and it will be the first underground BEV fleet deployed in India.

The equipment to be delivered includes a LH518B loader and three TH550B trucks as well as a DD422iE drill rig with Sandvik's unique and patented "charging-while-drilling" technology. Sandvik will also provide batteries, charging systems and a full-range on-site battery and equipment service team. The loader and the trucks will be equipped with AutoSwap, Sandvik's patented battery self-swapping system, capable of battery changeout in a few minutes.

"Aligned with our expansion strategy for battery-electric vehicles, I'm delighted to sign this agreement with Hindustan Zinc to deliver the first battery equipment fleet in India. This is a testament to both the pioneering ambitions of Hindustan Zinc and the technological maturity of Sandvik BEV products," says Henrik Ager, President of business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

The TH550B truck and LH518B loader are based on the Artisan™ technology, which Sandvik acquired in 2019, and enriched with the latest Sandvik mining technology, contributing to overall productivity improvements of up to 20%. The machines will be equipped with state-of-the-art battery telemetry solutions enabling automated, on-premise as well as remote health and performance monitoring.

The Artisan™ driveline and battery solutions have been field tested with more than half a million operating hours.

