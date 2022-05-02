Randi Zuckerberg to Host New SiriusXM Podcast, “Crypto Café With Randi Zuckerberg”...

Available now, the weekly podcast serves listeners a digestible pot of crypto coffee and NFTea

Zuckerberg will discuss how to navigate the crypto ecosystem and will speak with Metaverse experts, tech futurists, and top business executives

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that entrepreneur, investor, best-selling author, and founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, Randi Zuckerberg, will host a new SiriusXM original podcast. Available now, "Crypto Café With Randi Zuckerberg" can be found on the SXM App, Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms.

With cryptocurrency being a hotly debated topic, Zuckerberg's new podcast will feature both casual and educational conversations with metaverse experts, tech futurists, and top business executives who will share industry tips and explain the skills and foundational knowledge necessary to navigate the crypto ecosystem safely and successfully.

Zuckerberg and her guests will also discuss topics surrounding the crypto universe for women and non-binary people; share favorite NFT, crypto and metaverse projects; and tackle how to make the overwhelming crypto world accessible for mainstream audiences through fun and easy blockchain games.

"I've loved hosting my show on SiriusXM for eight years now and have always believed that audio is such an impactful and intimate medium," said Randi Zuckerberg. "Through the years, I've seen so many business, technology, and economic trends arise, but nothing quite like the passion and fervor around crypto, NFTs and Web3. I'm excited to dive into this world more deeply through my new podcast in a way that turns an intimidating, confusing topic into a conversation that feels friendly, approachable, and fun."

"During such a dynamic time in cryptocurrency, we're thrilled to have a brilliant business leader like Randi Zuckerberg share her knowledge with listeners nationwide," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "We know Randi will bring the same energy and passion she has on her SiriusXM Business Radio program to her new podcast, as she guides people through this very active space."

The first few episodes of the new podcast feature industry leaders including Chris Cantino, founding partner of Color Capital and "Crypto Packaged" Goods, who will discuss the intersection of crypto and consumer, and Brit Morin and Jaime Schmidt, co-founders of MyBFF who will talk about how to onboard more women and non-binary people into Web3 and crypto.

Zuckerberg's unique background puts her at the forefront of both technology and the arts. As an early employee at Facebook and the creator of Facebook Live, she was on the front lines shaping Web 2.0 technology for billions of people worldwide. Now she is putting these two worlds together at the cutting edge of Web3. One of the most prominent voices for women in crypto and NFTs, she is passionate about the unparalleled opportunities for financial success that Web3 can provide for women.

Zuckerberg is also the host of "Randi Zuckerberg Means Business" on SiriusXM Business Radio (ch. 132), where she provides an entertaining, educational, and engaging forum for discussion about the latest trends, topics, and innovations in business, while examining how new technologies can be incorporated into our daily lives.

She recently launched HUG, a platform for elevating Web3 creative entrepreneurs, and groupHUG, a creator accelerator aimed at growing the next billion-dollar women-led crypto businesses. Zuckerberg currently advises and works with more than a dozen crypto, NFT and metaverse related companies.

SXM Media, the combined advertising revenue organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., holds the exclusive global ad sales rights to the "Crypto Café With Randi Zuckerberg" podcast. SXM Media is the gateway for marketers to the #1 U.S. podcast advertising network in reaching weekly podcast listeners, per Edison Research.

