Phillips 66 Elevates Customer Experience IPSOS Channel Performance

New Mystery Shop Program Offers Enhanced Experience for Retailers and Consumers

HOUSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips 66 announced today it is transitioning its site assessment program to IPSOS Channel Performance for all Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® branded sites. IPSOS Channel Performance will elevate the Phillips 66 Excellence in Action Site Assessment Program with valuable industry insights, thought leadership and better results.

Phillips 66 (PRNewswire)

IPSOS will execute quarterly site assessments at each branded location across the US, Puerto Rico and Mexico. As recognized thought leaders in the larger convenience & mobility space, IPSOS has the analytic experience and technology-driven processes to bring Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco operators the right mix of tactical and strategic insights and recommendations.

"We are excited to transition to a site assessment program that will offer our customers access to cutting edge consumer research and a user-friendly customer platform that provides valuable insights," says Sunny Lopez, Manager of Brand at Phillips 66.

This new site assessment program is designed with retailers in mind. Helping meet the demand of today's consumers, Phillips 66's Excellence in Action program helps drive positive and consistent consumer experiences by supporting performance in areas proven to impact satisfaction and drive sales. IPSOS Channel Performance will help ensure the Phillips 66 family of brands are delivering positive consumer experiences, maintaining a brand image and recommendations to drive action.

"We are thrilled to be working with Phillips 66 on the Excellence in Action mystery shopping program. We look forward to leveraging our analytic muscle and mobility expertise to bring Phillips 66 the tactical and strategic insights that drive profitable growth across all their service channels," said Shohini Banerjee, Executive Vice President at Ipsos Channel Performance

About U.S. Marketing at Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco®

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,000 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® brands. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is an independent market research company controlled and managed by research professionals. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has grown into a worldwide research group with a strong presence in all key markets. Ipsos ranks fourth in the global research industry.

With offices in 89 countries, Ipsos delivers insightful expertise across five research specializations: brand, advertising and media; customer loyalty; marketing; public affairs research; and survey management.

Ipsos researchers assess market potential and interpret market trends. They develop and build brands. They help clients build long-term relationships with their customers. They test advertising and study audience responses to various media and they measure public opinion around the globe.

