NEOPETS TO AUCTION COLLECTION OF RARE NEOPETS ART FOR CHARITY

Neopets Auctioning 25-Piece Rare Art Collection to Benefit Four Key Charities: World Wildlife Fund, The Trevor Project, Project Hope and Eden Reforestation Project

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - JumpStart®, the parent company of Neopets, will be proudly hosting a charity auction, debuting a 25-piece collection of Neopian art featuring characters from the beloved game. The auction will go live on GiveSmart on Monday, May 9, 2022 and will end on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Neopets Auctioning 25-Piece Rare Art Collection to Benefit Four Key Charities: World Wildlife Fund, The Trevor Project, Project Hope and Eden Reforestation Project. The auction will go live on GiveSmart on Monday, May 9, 2022 and will end on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (CNW Group/Neopets) (PRNewswire)

The full collection from the Neopets private vault includes fine art paintings with luxe frames, large standees, and high-quality special posters that have adorned the walls of JumpStart Games headquarters.

The pieces will be auctioned individually on GiveSmart.com via live online auction. The proceeds will be distributed equally to four organisations who were chosen with Neopets users in mind, including: World Wildlife Fund (WWF) , The Trevor Project , Project HOPE and Eden Reforestation Project .

"The rich history and vibrant lore of Neopets over the past two decades has culminated in a collection of fine art pieces, posters, and standees from past conventions and events. While the Neopets team greatly treasure these beloved art pieces, we decided that we would part with a selection from our private vault to benefit charity," said Michaela Thompson, Marketing Manager of Neopets.

"Given the injustices, suffering, and inequity prevalent in the world's current climate, we wanted to raise money for charities close to the hearts of both our team and our users, while simultaneously sharing this glimpse of iconic Neopets history with the fans. We will proudly distribute 100% of the auction's proceeds to the selected charities, and we will continue to stand by our convictions to support those in need — which I think we can all agree is a core Neopian value."

The collection depicts well-known and well-loved Neopian characters like King Altador, Queen Fyora, Dr. Sloth and more! Many of these never-before-seen pieces are adorned in ornate frames, making the perfect addition to any collector's home. Further details will be provided on Neopets social media channels in the coming week.

Continue the Neopets journey and keep up to date on the latest news by following our social channels:

About Neopets

JumpStart® Games is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart Games has produced high quality products that are engaging, social, creative, and most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets® and Math Blaster®. JumpStarts' dedication to providing positive, safe and enriching experiences, has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents, and respected organisations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center. JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com .

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China. Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neopets