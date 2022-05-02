Menasha Packaging Company Honored with Unilever's 2021 "Global Supplier Excellence" Award

Prestigious award honors a single supplier who enables Unilever's brands to win in the channels of the future, today

NEENAH, Wis., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation, has been selected as the 2021 Global Supplier Excellence Award recipient by Unilever as part of their annual Partner with Purpose Awards. The annual award recognizes the outstanding work and achievements of global Unilever partners and the collaborative relationships that deliver mutual sustainable growth.

Menasha Packaging Company sole recipient of Unilever's 2021 Supplier Excellence award. Launched by Unilever in 2020, the program recognizes suppliers who are aligned with Unilever's climate, social and environmental goals and exceed expectations in one of seven different categories. (PRNewswire)

We are committed to enabling the next generation of growth for Unilever. Being recognized for doing so is exciting!

The prestigious Supplier Excellence award honors one Unilever partner who has displayed extraordinary efforts to create joint value by improving operational efficiencies and reducing supply chain complexities. Menasha's continued focus on the in-store and online growth of Unilever brands, along with keen insights and an agile operating model, has accelerated Unilever's speed to market in several competitive markets. Unilever's portfolio of brands includes household names like Dove, Axe, Seventh Generation, Hellman's, Ben & Jerry's, and Vaseline to name a few.

"Menasha is honored and humbled by this recognition. We are committed to enabling the next generation of growth for Unilever brands and being recognized for doing so is exciting for our organization," said Mike Riegsecker, President of Menasha Packaging. "Our commitment to having a network that is fair, equitable and diverse, and focused on doing what is right for our planet is a foundational element of our relationship. Having that acknowledged is a very nice testament to our joint work in that space as well."

During the award presentation, Unilever said Menasha was being recognized "for their ability to enable Unilever to win in the channels of the future, today."

"Menasha is enabling the network of the future through its Omnihub Network, a coast-to-coast 2.5 million square foot network that connects a brand's omnichannel experience with seamless multichannel execution to meet customers where they are today, and to meet their delivery expectations, regardless of channel," added Jeff Krepline, Vice President of the Unilever business for Menasha. "This network is delivering agility and speed to Unilever across multiple channels today."

This marks the second time that Menasha has been recognized by Unilever for outstanding contributions. In 2020, Unilever recognized Menasha with its Social Impact Award for its commitment to diversity by embracing differences and delivering innovative solutions that value the contributions of all employees.

About Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Menasha Packaging Company is the nation's largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider with a network of design centers, manufacturing plants, contract packaging, and fulfillment service centers. Menasha designs, prints, and produces high-end graphic packaging, displays and merchandising products for in-store and online. Menasha works with the world's leading retailers and consumer packaged goods companies to deliver the greatest measurable value across the entire integrated omnichannel supply chain. Menasha Packaging is headquartered in Neenah, Wis., and employs approximately 3,800 people at over 50 facilities across North America.

About Unilever's Partner with Purpose Awards

The Unilever Partner with Purpose Awards were launched in December 2020 to annually acknowledge the outstanding work and achievements of Unilever's partners and the collaborative relationships that deliver the mutually sustainable growth sought by Unilever.

