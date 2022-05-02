MARTIN FUTRELL ACHIEVES BOARD CERTIFICATION IN TRUCK ACCIDENT LAW BY THE NATIONAL BOARD OF TRIAL ADVOCACY

ATLANTA, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) is pleased to announce that Martin Futrell of Witherite Law Group/1-800-TruckWreck has successfully achieved Board Certification as a Truck Accident Law advocate. The NBTA was formed out of a strong conviction that both the law profession and its clients would benefit from an organization designed specifically to create an objective set of standards illustrating an attorney's experience and expertise in the practice of trial law.

Martin Futrell joins a growing number of trial attorneys that have illustrated their commitment to bettering the legal profession by successfully completing a rigorous application process and providing the consumer of legal services with an objective measure by which to choose qualified and experienced legal counsel.

The elaborate screening of credentials that all NBTA board certified attorneys must successfully complete includes demonstration of substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency, attendance of continuing legal education courses, submission of legal writing documents, proof of good standing and passing of an examination.

Board Certification is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve. Board certifications are the only distinctions awarded by non-profit organizations. The NBTA as well as all board certifying organizations are committed to safeguarding the public's ability to choose a good attorney.

Martin Futrell earned his undergraduate degree in political science from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He is a graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law. He also earned an LL.M. degree in Trial Advocacy (with Honors) from Temple University Beasley School of Law. Mr. Futrell is licensed to practice in Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. His professional affiliations include Texas Trial Lawyers Association, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Trial Lawyers Association, Trial Lawyers College Graduate, Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, and Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys.

Approximately three percent of American lawyers are board certified, and Martin Futrell is a member of a very select group who has taken the time to prove competence in their specialty area and earn board certification.

For more information on Attorney Martin Futrell, please visit: www.witheritelaw.com/attorneys/j-martin-futrell and www.nbtalawyers.org.

