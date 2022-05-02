Freepoint Eco-Systems Announces Execution of Solid Waste Recycling Agreement with Bartow County

HOUSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC ("Freepoint Eco-Systems") and The Bartow County Resource Recovery Development Authority ("RRDA") have announced the execution of a 20-year municipal solid waste recycling agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Freepoint Eco-Systems will build a recycling facility at the Bartow County-owned landfill to separate plastic, metal and cardboard from trash that has been delivered to the landfill. Once separated, Freepoint Eco-Systems will deliver the recovered material to the appropriate market, where it will be recycled into new plastic, metal containers and cardboard.

The project, which will be located in Cartersville, GA, is expected to divert as much as 30% of the County's trash (33,000 tons per year) from the landfill to the recycling markets and convert it to recycled products. The Freepoint Eco-Systems recycling facility is expected to become operational in the first half of 2024. Freepoint Eco-Systems and the RRDA are both firmly committed to diverting as much recyclable volumes as possible from landfills and creating a circular economy where waste is recovered and recycled into new products.

"Freepoint Eco-Systems is delighted to partner with Bartow County and the RRDA in an effort to reduce the amount of recyclable waste that ends up in landfills. Bartow County is a forward-looking and innovative municipality that is making a positive impact on the environment. This partnership will significantly increase the recycling rate in Bartow County, reduce the amount of non-biodegradable materials in its landfill, extend the life of the landfill and close the loop to a more sustainable economy. This agreement is an important step in Freepoint Eco-System's wider commitment to recycling worldwide," said Jeff McMahon, Chief Executive Officer of Freepoint Eco-Systems.

"Bartow County and the RRDA continue to explore efficient ways to reduce the volumes to the County landfill and increase the amount of recycling recovered in the waste streams. We are pleased to work with Freepoint Eco-Systems to implement this state-of-the-art recycling facility on County property," said Peter Olson, Bartow County Administrator and Chairman of the RRDA.

About Freepoint Eco-Systems

Freepoint Eco-Systems is an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities LLC, a global commodities merchant providing supply chain management services and eco-friendly products and solutions to its customers. Among other things, Freepoint Eco-Systems is in the business of securing supplies of waste plastic that is not being recycled and converting that waste into recycled products via its advanced recycling facilities. Freepoint Eco-Systems is engaged in business operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More information can be found at www.FreepointEcoSystems.com

