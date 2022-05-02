Exact Sciences to participate in May investor conference

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MADISON, Wis., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leader in advanced cancer diagnostics, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.

  • BofA Securities Healthcare Conference, Las Vegas
    Fireside Chat on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients before and throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
meganjones@exactsciences.com
608-535-8815

