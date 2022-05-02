DRAMATIC CAMPAIGN TO AID UKRAINE LAUNCHES IN CANADA

Pro Bono Industry Team Effort Led by TANK Worldwide & Grey Canada

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TANK WW and Grey Canada today unveiled a dramatic multimedia campaign to raise funds for Ukraine humanitarian and refugee efforts through Razom. The work is built on a quote from Ukrainian President Zelensky's address to the Canadian parliament: "Feel this: what we feel every day."

"The quote inspired our team to show Canadians what it would look and feel like if we were under siege and our cities were being destroyed," said Marty Martinez, Chief Creative Officer of TANK WW.

The pro bono integrated campaign includes out-of-home, social media, online and public relations in Canada and later the US.

Images of iconic landmarks in Toronto and Montreal appear on https://feelwhatwefeel.com/. Visitors can toggle between before and after views showing the war-torn cities in ruins, created using cutting-edge visual effects. Pedestrians can access a QR code to see the moving scenes on digital billboards at their transit stop.

"As an industry we have a voice and a public platform, and therefore also an obligation to craft powerfully effective messages for good, that can have direct impact on human lives. In this case, for the people of Ukraine. May we always feel, what they feel,"said Mark Mason, Executive Creative Director of Grey Canada.

A Who's Who of Canada's creative industry gave of their talent, time and resources to bring this effort to life in record time:

Rodeo FX, the Oscar-winning studio, provided VFX services

Kffein developed the campaign's microsite

Astral, BellMedia, Rogers, Yahoo, CBC, Publicité Sauvage, our media partners, donated prime space

Group M, a WPP company, provided media planning and procurement

"When this war began and we saw the scale of the human disaster unfolding, we all rallied to the cause," said Marc Lanouette, Global Chief Executive Officer at TANK WW. Every dollar we raise goes to Razom."

All Canadians are being asked to donate and support the effort by engaging with the campaign and sharing the #FeelWhatWeFeelEveryDay hashtag on their social media to drive awareness and donations via the website.

"At the start of the russian invasion of Ukraine, Razom activated our emergency response fund to provide urgent help and support to Ukraine on the ground. Since then, we have been focused on delivering tactical medicine items, hospital supplies, and tech-enabled emergency response devices that facilitate the delivery of this aid. On average, we are sending 50 pallets of aid to Ukraine each week, totalling 400 pallets to date and have made 330 deliveries to Eastern Ukraine in the first 2 months of the war. However, as russia's war rages on, we need to continue to amplify Ukrainian voices and continue to provide critical medical supplies," said Theodora B. Chomiak, President of Razom for Ukraine.

"We are grateful to Tank Worldwide and Grey Canada for standing with Ukraine and taking the initiative in creating the Feel What We Feel campaign, and we hope that it will help us further deliver on our mission of saving as many Ukrainian lives as possible."

* Non-capitalization of the russia's proper name is Razom for Ukraine's device used to express our existential resistance against russia's invasion of sovereign Ukraine.

Please see:

About TANK Worldwide

TANK Worldwide, a member of the WPP network (NYSE: WPP) and part of Grey Group, is a creative advertising agency with offices in Montreal, Toronto, New York, and London. The agency serves several major national and international brands, including Volvo, Pfizer, Moderna, GSK and Western Digital. TANK Worldwide specializes as change agents helping brands to apply craft and storytelling to shed light to topics that can positively impact human lives. To learn more, visit http://www.tankww.com.

About Grey Canada

Grey Canada is an office of Grey, the advertising network of Grey Group. Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGY). Under the banner of "Famously Effective Since 1917," the agency serves a roster of blue-chip clients of many of the world's best-known companies including Volvo, Audible, The Toronto Zoo, Pringles, Lindt, Sagicor Financial and with leading not-for-profit's including Trillium Gift of Life Network, Canadian Blood Services, Special Olympics, The Salvation Army. (www.grey.com/canada)

