Cortes Campers Receives $1.5 Million Purchase Order from Outback RV of Texas

EUCLID, Ohio, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC: USLG) today announced that Cortes Campers, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary, received an initial purchase order worth $1.5 million from Outback RV, its new dealer in Denton, Texas. Camper deliveries to Texas are expected to start during the second half of 2022; additional terms were not disclosed.

Cortes Campers are manufactured from high performance fiberglass composites, core materials, and marine gelcoats making this the perfect 4-season camper. (PRNewswire)

"Cortes Campers is delighted to announce this initial $1.5 million order from Outback RV, our exclusive dealer in the state of Texas," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of US Lighting Group. "Having a dealer in Texas allows us to expand our Cortes brand to the South-Central part of the United States, where we see a great deal of demand. Since December 2021, we have received $6.8 million in purchase orders from our Cortes Campers dealers in North America and we believe there are many more opportunities for growth going forward."

"In addition, given the current high level of market interest in our 17-foot RV travel trailer, we have created new tooling to dramatically lower labor costs and increase our ability to produce more campers in the coming months, with our focus on a goal of 20 campers per week by the fourth quarter," concluded Mr. Corpora.

"Outback RV of Texas Co is a family owned, boutique style dealership located in Denton, Tx. Our Company is extremely proud of the overland and teardrop camper trailers we sell, and the off-road community we attract and love! Outback RV of Texas is very excited to carry the Cortes Campers line, as it rounds out the vision and direction towards which our company is heading," said Laura Kress, Owner of Outback RV of Texas.

Cortes Campers manufactures a 100% molded fiberglass 17-ft RV travel trailer and sells it through a dealer network to the RV marketplace nationwide.

About US Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC: USLG) has three subsidiaries, Cortes Campers, LLC, a manufacturer of molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers, Fusion X Marine, LLC, a boat manufacturer, and Futuro Houses, LLC, a fiberglass house manufacturer. The Company, its subsidiaries and affiliate, have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers.

For additional information: cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

