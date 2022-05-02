ON CHAIN INNOVATIONS PARTNERS WITH HIDDEN EMPIRE FILM GROUP TO DEVELOP MOBILE GAMING AND P2E INTERACTIVE NFT EXPERIENCE FOR UPCOMING HORROR FILM RELEASE 'FEAR'

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Chain Innovations LLC. has teamed up with Hidden Empire Film Group LP. to give fans an interactive experience and first look at the 2022 film release, 'FEAR.' On Chain Innovations alongside Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor's Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) developed and will launch this pixel-art running mobile game and NFT experience, developed for IOS and Android. The cross integration of film and P2E gaming has not been successfully done before. FEAR the game is based on their film titled 'FEAR' which was directed by Deon Taylor (The Intruder, Black and Blue, Fatale) and stars Joseph Sikora (Power, Ozarks) in the leading role.

According to Fear director, Deon Taylor; "The Fear game allows us to naturally develop audience affinity for characters and a story they may not be familiar with yet. Hidden Empire Film Group films are made for the excitement of a diverse demographic. This partnership allows us to create a community directly with those of our Gen Z and Millennial audiences."

Part of the draw for the "Fear" game is the engagement of the NFT holders who are literally vested in the project. On Chain Innovations will mint 10,000 NFT membership passes in August 2022. They will be minted and sold over four separate periods, the first coinciding with the release of the film. The details of this can be found on the project's roadmap.

No one has successfully integrated blockchain utility with film, "The NFT space is exploding with so much innovation and we've spent the last few years experimenting with smart-contracts and blockchain technologies, developing a way that we could engage our audiences with more than the traditional film marketing campaign," said Darrick Angelone, CEO of On Chain Innovations.

A first look beta version of the game will be available on the Apple and Google app stores in early May and will be available to play by invitation only. Invitations will be given away for free by the studio and Fear movie cast. The final game will be available to everyone in July 2022 and the P2E version launch will coincide with the black carpet premiere of Fear, in theaters on August 26th 2022.

ABOUT HIDDEN EMPIRE FILM GROUP

Hidden Empire Film Group ("HEFG"), founded by Black filmmaking team Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor in partnership with investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith, is a next generation film production, distribution and marketing company. HEFG has partnered with major distributors including LIONSGATE on movies including FATALE starring Michael Ealy & two-time Academy Award® winner Hilary Swank, as well as SONY SCREEN GEMS on the movies BLACK & BLUE starring Academy Award® nominee Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Mike Colter and Frank Grillo and the thriller THE INTRUDER starring Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid. Upcoming projects include the John Lewis biopic FREEDOM RIDE.

ABOUT ON CHAIN INNOVATIONS

On Chain Innovations started in 2022 as a vehicle for Hollywood to be able to explore the blockchain and the infinite possibilities it holds for brands and their audiences. The first product from On Chain Innovations will be the Fear mobile gaming and NFT experience.

