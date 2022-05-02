Carnival Corporation Again Named to Forbes List of Best Employers for Diversity

World's largest cruise company honored for fourth consecutive year on Forbes' annual ranking of Best Employers for Diversity, representing the top 2% of U.S. companies with over 1,000 employees

MIAMI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it was named for the fourth consecutive year as one of the Best Employers for Diversity for 2022 by Forbes, a leading source of business news worldwide.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the prestigious annual listing honors the top 500 U.S. employers for diversity from over 20 major industries, including travel and leisure. In Forbes' fourth annual survey, Carnival Corporation – whose nine popular cruise line brands include Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn in the U.S. along with AIDA Cruises, Cunard, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises UK and P&O Cruises Australia –was ranked among the top 15 employers in travel and leisure. The full list of Best Employers for Diversity for 2022 is available on the Forbes website.

"At Carnival Corporation, diversity of thinking is a business imperative and we fully embrace the importance of fostering a diverse workforce at all levels, driving innovation and an inclusive and supportive work environment for all of our colleagues," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "We are honored to again be recognized by Forbes as a top employer for diversity in the U.S., as it underscores our highest responsibility and top priority, which is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel."

The Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list was determined through an independent survey of over 60,000 U.S. workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees in their U.S. operations. Participants were asked to anonymously give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity in their current workplace.

Respondents of minority groups were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Based on these direct and indirect employee recommendations, and an evaluation of company diversity among top executives and the board, along with diversity engagement indicators, Forbes recognized only the top 500 companies out of thousands of organizations, representing the top 2% of all U.S. companies with over 1,000 employees.

This recognition as a top employer for diversity in the U.S. builds on a series of recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned for its companywide operations and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion. Most recently, Carnival Corporation was honored as one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine for 2022 and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year.

The company was also recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers and one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies in 2021, in addition to being named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work. Also in 2021, Carnival Corporation was named as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership by Newsweek.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines sailing to all seven continents. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

