Arch Amenities Group Acquires Synergy Fitness Group With 26 Managed Sites

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service global provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs, today announced it acquired Synergy Fitness Group, a premier fitness management company with 26 facilities in the mid-Atlantic region.

Arch Amenities Group (PRNewswire)

Specializing in wellness and fitness programming, Synergy offers its corporate clients a range of services, including fitness center design, management and equipment maintenance.

Barry Goldstein, Arch chief executive officer, said the acquisition would strengthen the company's leadership position in corporate fitness and wellness amenities for multi-tenant office buildings.

"The Synergy acquisition is another step toward our goal of becoming the leading full-service amenity provider for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs worldwide," he said. "This investment also complements our recent acquisition of Meet Hospitality Services, which offers design and management services to meeting, conference and amenity centers."

Synergy was established in 2006 by Michael Grossman of Annapolis, Maryland, an attorney who identified the need for professional corporate fitness and wellness management in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and entered the industry by purchasing Excel Fitness Group and its 10,000-square-foot center in Glen Burnie, Maryland, later renamed World Gym.

About Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs worldwide. Arch provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy and pre-opening support. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arch Amenities Group