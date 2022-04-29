InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Unit for a Plunger & Toilet Brush (JMT-122)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better storage unit for a plunger and toilet brush to help keep the bathroom neat and organized," said an inventor, from Kingshill, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, "so I invented the TOILET BRUSH AND PLUNGER HOLDER. My design eliminates the hassle of storing a plunger and toilet brush separately."

The invention provides an effective way to store a plunger and toilet brush in the bathroom. In doing so, it ensures that both items are easily accessible when needed. As a result, it could help to reduce clutter and it saves time and effort. The invention features a space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMT-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

