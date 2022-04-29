InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Barrier for Rideshare Drivers (LAX-1409)

PITTSBURGH , April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier for rideshare drivers to help reduce exposure to sick passengers," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the SMART FENCE. My design prevents a passenger's coughs or sneezes from contacting the driver."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to protect a rideshare driver against airborne germs from the backseat passengers. In doing so, it enhances safety and sanitation. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for rideshare drivers, taxi companies, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1409, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp