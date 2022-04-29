GALLAGHER, PENSKE ENTERTAINMENT AND TEAM PENSKE ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

Agreement Includes INDYCAR Primary Sponsorship, Race Entitlement and IMS Branding

MOORESVILLE, N.C. and CHICAGO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, today announced a new, multi-year partnership with Penske Entertainment and Team Penske, which will span across various assets at both the series and team level within the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as well as branding within the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The partnership includes entitlement sponsorship of the Gallagher Grand Prix INDYCAR SERIES event on July 30, part of the historic Brickyard tripleheader weekend on NBC. In addition, Gallagher will serve as the primary partner on the No. 3 Gallagher Dallara/Chevrolet driven by defending NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year, Scott McLaughlin for two events - Detroit on June 5 and during the Gallagher Grand Prix in Indianapolis in July.

"It is exciting that a global brand like Gallagher recognizes the opportunities to grow as a partner with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske, aligning with our goals and our vision," said Roger Penske. "We know that Gallagher shares many of the core values that are important across our Penske Entertainment and Team Penske motorsports properties. Gallagher plans to take full advantage of our partnership to not only showcase their brand, but provide a special, one-of-a-kind experience through motorsports."

Gallagher will also become the branded partner of the all-new Gallagher Pavilion in Pagoda Plaza at IMS, which hosts countless hospitality events throughout the year, including during the action-packed Month of May. Gallagher will also have additional signage at the track during the Indianapolis 500 and other IMS race weekend events.

"In partnering with Penske Entertainment and Team Penske, we are able to do what we do best – provide solutions that every business needs – insurance, risk management and consulting – while also having an exciting opportunity to forge new relationships with an outstanding brand," said Christopher Mead, Gallagher Chief Marketing Officer. "We are thrilled to be aligning with a partner who reflects The Gallagher Way values of ethics and community service, and who can provide unique experiences for our clients, prospects, employees and partners."

McLaughlin, who will drive the No. 3 Gallagher Dallara/Chevrolet at Detroit and Indianapolis, is enjoying a breakout season in 2022. The three-time Australian Supercars Champion earned both his first-career INDYCAR pole and victory in the season-opening event at St. Petersburg back in February, and backed that up with a runner-up finish at Texas last month. He currently sits second the standings, just five points out of the top spot, heading into this weekend's race at Barber Motorsport Park.

"I'm super pumped about adding a company like Gallagher to the No. 3 team for this year," said McLaughlin. "As a team, we want to have partners that are fully committed to the cause, just like our team is this season. I've seen the No. 3 Gallagher car and it's going to look pretty awesome on the track. I also love racing at Detroit and at Indy, which are two of our marquee tracks. They are going to love being a part of INDYCAR and I'm pumped to have them a part of our team."

About Gallagher

Gallagher is one of the world's largest insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firms. As a community insurance broker and trusted local consultant, we help people and businesses move forward with confidence. With more than 39,000 people working around the globe, we're connected to the places where we do business and to every community we call home. Managing risk with customized solutions and a full spectrum of services, helping you foster a thriving workforce, and always holding ourselves to the highest standards of ethics to help you face every challenge—that's The Gallagher Way.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 590 major race wins, over 650 pole positions and 41 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2022, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series and the World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers – including reigning series champion Alex Palou, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden and four-time and defending Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2022 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on Indy Lights, please visit www.indylights.com.

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world's largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. IMS will host the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29, 2022, the world's most prestigious auto race. In 2022, IMS also will host two NTT INDYCAR SERIES road races, on May 14 and July 30, and NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series road races during Brickyard Weekend on July 30-31. The Racing Capital of the World also includes USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli/GT Challenge World Challenge America events. IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit ims.com.

