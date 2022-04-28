Valens Semiconductor Announces Participation at Upcoming Industry Automotive Conferences

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, announced its participation in several upcoming automotive industry conferences in May and June 2022.

Valens executives will take part in the following panels and sessions:

AutoSens ( Detroit, Michigan – May 10-12, 2022 ): Daniel Shwartzberg, Director of Automotive System Solutions, will lead a session on "Turning sensor fusion into reality for ADAS" on May 12 Daniel Shwartzberg, Director of Automotive System Solutions, will lead a session on "Turning sensor fusion into reality for ADAS" on

EcoMotion ( Tel Aviv, Israel – May 11, 2022 ): Gideon Kedem , SVP Head of Automotive Business, will be participating in a panel discussion on "Vehicles of change – how software defined vehicles are changing the industry" , SVP Head of Automotive Business, will be participating in a panel discussion on "Vehicles of change – how software defined vehicles are changing the industry"

NewTech Automotive ( Tel Aviv, Israel – May 24, 2022 ): Gideon Kedem , SVP Head of Automotive Business, will conduct a lecture on "Semiconductors: the key enablers for the automotive industry's transformation" , SVP Head of Automotive Business, will conduct a lecture on "Semiconductors: the key enablers for the automotive industry's transformation"

Autonomous Vehicle US ( Long Beach, California – May 25-26, 2022 ): John Marshall , Director of Sales and Business Development for the Americas, will host a presentation on "What will be the in-vehicle connectivity 'gold standard' for ADAS and AD" on May 26 , Director of Sales and Business Development for the Americas, will host a presentation on "What will be the in-vehicle connectivity 'gold standard' for ADAS and AD" on May 26

AutoTech Detroit ( Detroit, Michigan – June 8-9, 2022 ): John Marshall , Director of Sales and Business Development for the Americas, will participate in a panel discussion on "Enabling sensor developments with connectivity innovations" , Director of Sales and Business Development for the Americas, will participate in a panel discussion on "Enabling sensor developments with connectivity innovations"

International Conference on Automotive Wire Harness (Ludwigsburg, Germany – June 21-22, 2022 ): Eyran Lida , Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, will lead a session on "The vulnerability of high-speed links and the shielding paradox" on June 22 , Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, will lead a session on "The vulnerability of high-speed links and the shielding paradox" on

Automobil Elektronik (Ludwigsburg, Germany – June 28-29, 2022 ): Gideon Ben-Zvi , CEO, and Gideon Kedem , SVP Head of Automotive Business, will attend. Valens will host a media breakfast prior to the event. , CEO, and, SVP Head of Automotive Business, will attend. Valens will host a media breakfast prior to the event.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Automotive and Audio-Video industries. Valens' HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

