SHEIN ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER EXCLUSIVE FASHION PARTNERSHIP WITH STAGECOACH

To celebrate the highly-anticipated country music festival, SHEIN will host on-site experiences and collaborate on a western-inspired clothing collection with Stagecoach

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion retailer SHEIN is thrilled to announce the brand will be the exclusive fashion sponsor at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival, hosted at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

For the first time ever, Stagecoach is partnering with a fashion brand to bring to life fashion and beauty activations at the outdoor festival grounds. At The SHEIN Saloon, attendees will find a signature SHEGLAM Beauty & Freckle Bar for glam touch-ups, Cowboy Karaoke, wild rides on SHEIN's Bedazzled Bull, and a Customizable Rhinestone Cowboy Hat Station to add some sparkle to their looks. Attendees will also be able to enjoy themed cocktails at the bar in partnership with Desert 5, one of Los Angeles' favorite watering holes.

"SHEIN is honored to be the first official fashion partner of the Stagecoach Festival," said Maxine Silva, Senior Director of U.S. Brand PR at SHEIN. We are looking forward to bringing a SHEIN experience to the biggest country musical festival in the nation. And for those who want to celebrate their western wonder outside of the festival, our SHEIN X Stagecoach gear is available for fans across the U.S.."

SHEIN has launched a collection in collaboration with the Stagecoach Festival that is available for purchase starting today at us.shein.com . The collection features the hottest trends in western fashion such as cowboy boots, floral dresses, denim shorts, graphic tees and more.

