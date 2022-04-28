NEXGEL to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

LANGHORNE, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, CEO of NEXGEL, will participate at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 being held in person on May 3-5, 2022 at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Mr. Levy will present live on May 4, 2022 at 10:30AM PT. To access the presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 10:30AM – 11:00AM Pacific Daylight Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45055

Registration: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with NEXGEL, please contact your Planet MicroCap representative or send an email to NEXGEL@kcsa.com. 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

If you can't make the live presentation, the webcast will be posted in the investor relations section of NEXGEL's website at Events & Presentations: NEXGEL, Inc. (NXGL) and will be available directly on the conference event platform.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

valter@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:

Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1204

rcona@kcsa.com

