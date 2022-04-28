Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for First Quarter of 2022

FAIRFAX, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $2,784,297, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This compares to net income of $2,743,088 or $0.37 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,468,211 or $0.34 per diluted share for the three months ending March 31, 2021.
Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We entered 2022 with lots of uncertainties including COVID outbreaks, supply chain problems, low housing inventory, significant inflation, higher interest rates, and geopolitical instability. I am proud of our team for sustaining the Company's profitability with net income up 12.8% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year and higher ROAA and ROAE of 1.29% and 13.53%, respectively. Annualized growth in loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) at 7.48% along with a 13-basis point increase in net interest margin to 3.68% bolstered interest income, up 9.86% over the prior year. The company's core profitability has been resilient through a major cyclical downdraft in residential mortgage volumes, in part due to the emerging contribution of our Small Business Lending platform. We have also been very disciplined on the expense front as reflected in the improved Efficiency Ratio of 61.70% for the quarter compared to 67.91% for the same period in 2021. We remain grateful that the clients and communities we serve see value in our culture of innovation. We continue to develop creative ideas to help clients grow and provide the financial services that they need."
First Quarter 2022 Highlights include:
- Net income for the first quarter was $2,784,297 or $0.38 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,743,088 or $0.37 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,468,211 or $0.34 per diluted share for the three months ending March 31, 2021.
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.29% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 1.22% for the linked quarter and 1.26% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
- Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 13.53% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 13.11% for the linked quarter and 13.44% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
- Total assets were $863.12 million on March 31, 2022, a decrease of $13.55 million or 1.55% from total assets on December 31, 2021.
- Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $10.64 million or 1.87% during the quarter.
- PPP loan balances decreased by $19.31 million during the first quarter on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $2.04 million during the same period, on a decline in mortgage activity.
- Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $3.01 million during the first quarter.
- Available for sale investment securities decreased by $2.42 million during the first quarter.
- Total deposits increased by $12.99 million or by 1.85% in the first quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $13.99 million from the linked quarter to $208.17 million and represented 29.13% of total deposits on March 31, 2022.
- The net interest margin decreased in the first quarter to 3.68%, lower by 6 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 13 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin would have been 3.55%. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to lower yields on loans and a 3-basis point increase in funding costs.
- The cost of funds was 0.36% for the first quarter, higher by 3 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 15 basis points compared to the same period in 2021, as deposit costs declined, partially offset by an increase in borrowing costs related to the issuance of subordinated debt in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Non-interest income increased by 3.17% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 40.61% compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in non-interest income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to revenue from the sale of SBA loans and other fee income. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the calendar quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity, partially offset by revenue from SBA loan sales.
- Non-interest expense in the first quarter decreased by 5.04% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 11.94% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expense in calendar quarters was primarily due to lower performance related costs: specifically, commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs.
- The Efficiency Ratio was 61.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 62.62% for the linked quarter and 67.91% for the same period in 2021.
- Non-accrual loans were relatively unchanged in the first quarter from the prior period, and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.02% on March 31, 2022, compared to 0.28% on March 31, 2021.
- As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Company recognized a $164,000 provision for loan losses during the first quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.12% (or 1.15% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 1.08% in the linked quarter (or 1.14% excluding PPP loans);
- The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 12.09%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.23%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 14.23% and a Total Capital ratio of 15.15%.
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Activity
In the second quarter of 2020, the Company processed and funded 510 PPP loans (referred to as 2020 PPP loans), with balances of $106.37 million. The interest rate on these 2020 PPP loans was 1% and the term varied from two to five years. The SBA also paid processing fees which were deferred over the term of the loans. The loans were fully guaranteed and could be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.
In December of 2020, Congress approved a renewal of the PPP loan program with different rules and requirements for small businesses to receive loans, referred to as round two PPP loans. These 2021 PPP loans were also fully guaranteed and may be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA. The interest rate on the loans was 1% and the term was five years. As with 2020 PPP loans, the SBA paid processing fees which are being deferred over the term of the loans. The Company originated $53.89 million of round two PPP loans during 2021.
Beginning in January of 2021, the Company began to process loan forgiveness applications from borrowers of 2020 PPP loans and round two PPP loans. As of March 31, 2022, the SBA had forgiven 713 of these PPP loans with balances of $117.17 million, and the Company had recognized income from acceleration of processing fees of $2.97 million.
Net Interest Income
The Company recorded net interest income of $7.61 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 5.12% compared to the linked quarter, and 14.16% higher than the same period in 2021. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 3.68%, lower by 6 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 13 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Income from PPP loan forgiveness during the first quarter was $459,847 (from $14.42 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA), compared to PPP loan forgiveness income of $755,510 (from $19.75 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA) during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the PPP loans, the net interest margin in the first quarter would have been 3.53%.
The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter:
- Yields on average earning assets decreased by 4 basis points to 4.01% compared to 4.05% in the linked quarter, driven by lower yields on loans and investments during the quarter.
- Loan yields decreased by 36 basis points to 4.75% from 5.11% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 9 basis points to 2.45% from 2.54% in the linked quarter. Higher payoff activity and a slower pace of PPP loan forgiveness contributed to the decline in loan yields.
- Cost of funds increased by 3 basis points to 0.36%, from 0.33% in the linked quarter, as higher borrowing costs offset declines in deposit costs. The higher borrowing costs were related to the subordinated debt that was issued in November of 2021 as well as fewer low-cost advances from the PPP Liquidity Facility. Advances from the PPP Liquidity Facility are retired as the associated PPP loans are forgiven or paid off.
- Excluding PPP loans would have reduced the net interest margin by 15 basis points.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $1.82 million for the first quarter, higher by 3.17% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 40.61% compared to the same period in 2021. The higher non-interest income across linked quarters was primarily due to an increase in SBA gain-on-sale revenue and other fee income, while the decline in non-interest income compared to the calendar quarter was largely due to lower mortgage gain-on-sale and fee revenue, stemming from a decline in mortgage activity.
Total Revenue
Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 3.63% compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to lower net interest income driven by a decline in the net interest margin, and lower by 3.07% compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to lower non-interest income in the calendar quarter.
Non-interest Expenses
Non-interest expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were lower by 5.04% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 11.94% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expenses in the first quarter compared to the prior quarter was largely due to lower compensation costs, a decrease in legal fees and lower mortgage settlements costs.
The Efficiency Ratio was 61.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 62.62% for the prior quarter and 67.91% for the same period in 2021.
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans were $8,770,552 or 1.48% of loans held-for-investment as of March 31, 2022, compared to $8,801,983 or 1.46% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. There were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") as of March 31, 2022. On March 31, 2022, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2022. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, loans that are TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $8,770,552 or 1.02% of total assets on March 31, 2022, compared to $8,801,983 or 1.00% of assets, at the end of the linked quarter.
Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the fourth quarter, it was determined that a $164,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $355,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's ALLL ratio was 1.12% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.15% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of March 31, 2022, compared to an ALLL ratio of 1.08% on December 31, 2021 (or 1.14% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).
Total Assets
Total assets on March 31, 2022, were $863.12 million compared to $876.67 million on December 31, 2021. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:
- Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $3.01 million
- Available for sale investment balances decreased by $2.42 million
- PPP loan balances decreased by $19.31 million on loan forgiveness by the SBA
- Other loans held-for investment grew by $10.64 million
- Mortgage loans held-for-sale declined by $2.04 million
Total Liabilities
Total liabilities on March 31, 2022, were $783.33 million compared to total liabilities of $792.51 million on December 31, 2021. Total deposits were $714.69 million compared to total deposits of $701.69 million on December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $13.99 million during the quarter and comprised 29.13% of total deposits at the end of the quarter, compared to 31.66% of total deposits on December 31, 2021. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $26.37 million, savings deposits increased by $1.63 million and time deposits declined by $1.01 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $3.14 million during the quarter, while PPP Liquidity Facility term advances decreased by $18.95 million, in line with PPP loan forgiveness.
Stockholders' Equity and Capital
Stockholders' equity on March 31, 2022, was $79.79 million compared to $84.16 million on December 31, 2021. Additional paid-in capital was $58.66 million on March 31, 2022, compared to $59.88 million on December 31, 2021. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, decreased by $5.92 million on net unrealized losses during the first quarter of 2022. Retained earnings were $26.33 million on March 31, 2022, compared to $23.55 million at the end of the prior quarter. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,286,915 on March 31, 2022, compared to 7,262,757 shares on December 31, 2021. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2022, was $10.95 per share compared to $11.59 per share on December 31, 2021, and $10.35 per share on March 31, 2021.
As of March 31, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios on March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, were as follows:
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Total Capital Ratio
15.15%
15.42%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.23%
14.49%
Common Equity
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.23%
14.49%
Leverage Ratio
12.09%
11.85%
About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly. For information about deposit, loan and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.
Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas
President & Chief Executive Officer
703-667-4161: Phone
jthomas@freedom.bank: Email
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$
2,348,210
$
2,536,450
Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks
28,687,951
31,696,891
Securities Available-for-Sale
169,108,572
171,532,394
Securities Held-to-Maturity
17,982,536
18,012,874
Restricted Stock Investments
3,797,700
3,321,250
Loans Held for Sale
11,256,546
13,297,125
PPP Loans Held for Investment
13,046,988
32,355,451
Other Loans Held for Investment
580,650,677
570,013,870
Allowance for Loan Losses
(6,650,120)
(6,486,120)
Net Loans
587,047,545
595,883,201
Bank Premises and Equipment, net
1,099,230
1,139,204
Accrued Interest Receivable
2,412,068
2,466,712
Deferred Tax Asset
1,642,041
1,631,115
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
24,740,507
24,579,879
Right of Use Asset, net
2,464,873
2,704,888
Other Assets
10,533,227
7,870,617
Total Assets
$
863,121,006
$
876,672,600
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand Deposits
Non-interest Bearing
$
208,170,761
222,167,095
Interest Bearing
326,732,976
300,361,979
Savings Deposits
7,471,426
5,841,800
Time Deposits
172,310,577
173,322,527
Total Deposits
714,685,740
701,693,401
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
25,892,857
29,035,714
PPP Liquidity Facility Advances
13,106,863
32,055,915
Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)
19,636,350
19,616,869
Accrued Interest Payable
388,953
294,237
Lease Liability
2,581,181
2,823,885
Other Liabilities
7,035,034
6,993,855
Total Liabilities
$
783,326,978
$
792,513,876
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:
0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:
23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.
Voting Common Stock:
6,626,819 and 6,589,757 Shares Issued and Outstanding
65,404
65,898
Non-Voting Common Stock:
673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding March 31, 2022
6,730
6,730
Additional Paid-in Capital
58,659,955
59,884,615
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net
(5,272,569)
651,272
Retained Earnings
26,334,508
23,550,209
Total Stockholders' Equity
79,794,028
84,158,724
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
863,121,006
$
876,672,600
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 7,141,999
$ 6,912,386
Interest on Investment Securities
1,145,377
636,742
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
15,596
8,831
Total Interest Income
8,302,972
7,557,959
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
418,788
675,824
Interest on Borrowings
270,778
212,923
Total Interest Expense
689,566
888,747
Net Interest Income
7,613,406
6,669,212
Provision for Loan Losses
(164,000)
(64,000)
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Loan Losses
7,449,406
6,605,212
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
1,037,978
2,822,186
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
266,023
-
Service Charges and Other Income
301,396
48,702
Gain on Sale of Securities
-
12,885
Servicing Income
52,149
51,643
Swap Fee Income
-
-
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
160,628
125,886
Total Non-interest Income
1,818,174
3,061,302
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
4,003,321
4,662,235
Occupancy Expense
332,366
290,389
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
172,107
155,916
Insurance Expense
70,626
57,056
Professional Fees
248,329
291,434
Data and Item Processing
265,625
267,783
Advertising
105,369
73,078
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
200,099
185,429
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
105,849
463,419
Other Operating Expense
315,416
161,361
Total Non-interest Expenses
5,819,107
6,608,100
Income Before Income Taxes
3,448,473
3,058,414
Income Tax Expense
664,176
590,203
Net Income
$ 2,784,297
$ 2,468,211
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.38
$ 0.34
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.38
$ 0.34
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,324,527
7,295,190
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,362,290
7,334,463
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
7,141,999
$
7,556,406
$
6,914,453
$
6,951,964
$
6,912,386
Interest on Investment Securities
1,145,377
1,092,427
750,570
655,996
636,742
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
15,596
35,908
26,994
15,170
8,831
Total Interest Income
8,302,972
8,684,741
7,692,017
7,623,130
7,557,959
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
418,788
470,791
546,168
582,997
675,824
Interest on Borrowings
270,778
189,834
150,599
212,703
212,923
Total Interest Expense
689,566
660,625
696,767
795,700
888,747
Net Interest Income
7,613,406
8,024,116
6,995,249
6,827,430
6,669,212
Provision for Loan Losses
(164,000)
(355,000)
(229,000)
(191,000)
(64,000)
Net Interest Income after
Provision for Loan Losses
7,449,406
7,669,116
6,766,249
6,636,430
6,605,212
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
1,037,978
1,456,195
1,995,535
2,012,153
2,822,186
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
266,023
-
371,172
66,652
-
Service Charges and Other Income
301,396
95,335
67,374
43,501
48,702
Gains on Sale of Securities
-
6,315
(13,493)
1,726
12,885
Servicing Income
52,149
53,479
44,443
42,847
51,643
Swap Fee Income
-
-
-
-
-
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
160,628
151,054
141,608
126,117
125,886
Total Non-interest Income
1,818,174
1,762,378
2,606,639
2,292,996
3,061,302
Revenue
$
9,431,580
$
9,786,494
$
9,601,889
$
9,120,426
$
9,730,514
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
4,003,321
4,055,344
3,862,969
3,760,697
4,662,235
Occupancy Expense
332,366
317,038
318,109
306,521
290,389
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
172,107
170,335
176,379
159,420
155,916
Insurance Expense
70,626
74,357
70,814
65,356
57,056
Professional Fees
248,329
470,786
243,678
359,159
291,434
Data and Item Processing
265,625
299,120
303,444
311,000
267,783
Advertising
105,369
80,569
92,806
82,605
73,078
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
200,099
200,084
200,048
192,508
185,429
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
105,849
172,967
230,582
274,231
463,419
Other Operating Expense
315,416
287,459
220,739
177,593
161,361
Total Non-interest Expenses
5,819,108
6,128,059
5,719,568
5,689,090
6,608,100
Income before Income Taxes
3,448,473
3,448,473
3,653,322
3,240,336
3,058,414
Income Tax Expense
664,176
560,347
763,041
613,955
590,203
Net Income
$
2,784,297
$
2,743,088
$
2,890,281
$
2,626,381
$
2,468,211
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$
0.38
$
0.37
$
0.39
$
0.36
$
0.34
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$
0.38
$
0.37
$
0.39
$
0.36
$
0.34
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,324,527
7,336,016
7,341,635
7,306,710
7,295,190
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,362,290
7,380,138
7,395,062
7,354,389
7,334,463
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 40,375,846
$ 15,596
0.16%
$ 91,458,843
$ 35,908
0.16%
$ 71,114,495
$ 26,994
0.15%
$ 64,848,200
$ 15,170
0.09%
$ 42,563,835
$ 8,831
0.08%
Investments (Tax Exempt)
23,331,336
187,632
23,460,432
190,195
27,138,446
177,809
23,292,663
223,691
24,057,819
152,583
Investments (Taxable)
165,979,811
957,745
153,582,906
942,173
113,180,210
610,101
103,971,494
479,280
91,675,593
516,202
Total Investments
189,311,147
1,145,377
2.45%
177,043,338
1,132,368
2.54%
140,318,656
787,910
2.23%
127,264,157
702,971
2.22%
115,733,412
668,785
2.34%
Total Loans
609,412,292
7,141,999
4.75%
586,725,477
7,556,406
5.11%
602,948,952
$6,914,454
4.55%
622,826,541
$6,951,964
4.48%
607,880,043
$6,912,386
4.61%
Earning Assets
839,099,285
8,302,972
4.01%
855,227,658
8,724,682
4.05%
814,382,103
7,729,358
3.77%
814,938,898
7,670,105
3.78%
766,177,290
7,590,002
4.02%
Assets
$ 876,180,566
$ 891,226,178
$ 847,472,317
$ 846,402,419
$ 794,829,492
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 110,305,411
48,246
0.18%
$ 88,172,651
38,893
0.18%
$ 36,659,322
12,240
0.13%
$ 34,272,772
10,907
0.13%
$ 32,270,173
15,629
0.20%
Money Market
206,230,959
89,516
0.18%
202,560,648
85,450
0.17%
189,055,851
80,347
0.17%
164,337,737
63,989
0.16%
148,969,677
62,497
0.17%
Savings
6,652,079
1,725
0.11%
5,336,531
1,431
0.11%
4,147,591
1,170
0.11%
4,195,416
1,078
0.10%
3,301,845
814
0.10%
Time Deposits
174,009,190
279,301
0.65%
187,240,613
345,016
0.73%
197,133,663
452,411
0.91%
197,180,571
507,023
1.03%
172,994,520
596,885
1.40%
Interest Bearing Deposits
497,197,639
418,788
0.34%
483,310,443
470,790
0.38%
426,996,427
546,168
0.51%
399,986,496
582,997
0.58%
357,536,215
675,825
0.77%
Borrowings
$ 71,634,636
270,778
1.53%
$ 81,399,848
189,834
0.93%
$ 101,033,443
150,599
0.59%
$ 138,398,143
212,703
0.62%
$ 134,120,845
212,923
0.64%
Interest Bearing Liabilities
568,832,275
689,566
0.49%
564,710,291
660,624
0.46%
528,029,870
696,767
0.52%
538,384,639
795,700
0.59%
491,657,060
888,748
0.73%
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 213,315,104
$ 231,181,073
$ 226,514,808
$ 217,927,934
$ 215,148,589
Cost of Funds
0.36%
0.33%
0.37%
0.42%
0.51%
Net Interest Margin1
$ 7,613,406
3.68%
$ 8,064,057
3.74%
$ 7,032,590
3.43%
$ 6,874,405
3.38%
$ 6,701,254
3.55%
Shareholders Equity
$ 83,440,208
$ 82,994,140
$ 80,866,605
$ 77,178,196
$ 74,480,607
1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
Income /
March 31, 2021
Income /
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 40,375,846
$ 15,596
0.16%
$ 42,563,835
$ 8,831
0.08%
Investments (Tax Exempt)
23,331,336
187,632
24,057,819
152,583
Investments (Taxable)
165,979,811
957,745
91,675,593
516,202
Total Investments
189,311,147
1,145,377
2.45%
115,733,412
668,785
2.34%
Total Loans
609,412,292
7,141,999
4.75%
607,880,043
6,912,386
4.61%
Earning Assets
839,099,285
8,302,972
4.01%
766,177,290
7,590,002
4.02%
Assets
$ 876,180,566
$ 794,829,492
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 110,305,411
48,246
0.18%
$ 32,270,173
15,629
0.20%
Money Market
206,230,959
89,516
0.18%
148,969,677
62,497
0.17%
Savings
6,652,079
1,725
0.11%
3,301,845
814
0.10%
Time Deposits
174,009,190
279,301
0.65%
172,994,520
596,885
1.40%
Interest Bearing Deposits
497,197,639
418,788
0.38%
357,536,215
675,825
0.77%
Borrowings
71,634,636
270,778
1.53%
134,120,845
212,923
0.64%
Interest Bearing Liabilities
568,832,275
689,566
0.49%
491,657,060
888,748
0.73%
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 213,315,104
$ 215,148,589
Cost of Funds
0.36%
0.51%
Net Interest Margin1
$ 7,613,406
3.68%
$ 6,701,254
3.55%
Shareholders Equity
$ 83,440,208
$ 74,480,607
ROAA
1.29%
1.26%
ROAE
13.53%
13.44%
1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:
(Unaudited)
Balance Sheet Ratios
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Loans held-for-investment to Deposits
83.07%
85.85%
84.45%
96.14%
95.51%
Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.29%
1.22%
1.35%
1.24%
1.26%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
13.53%
13.11%
14.18%
13.65%
13.44%
Efficiency Ratio
61.70%
62.62%
59.57%
62.38%
67.91%
Net Interest Margin1
3.68%
3.74%
3.43%
3.38%
3.55%
Yield on Average Earning Assets
4.01%
4.05%
3.77%
3.78%
4.02%
Yield on Securities
2.45%
2.54%
2.23%
2.22%
2.34%
Yield on Loans
4.75%
5.11%
4.55%
4.48%
4.61%
Cost of Funds
0.36%
0.33%
0.37%
0.42%
0.51%
Noninterest income to Total Revenue
19.28%
18.01%
27.15%
25.14%
31.46%
Per Share Data
Tangible Book Value
$10.95
$11.59
$11.14
$10.81
$10.35
Share Price Data
Closing Price
$14.06
$13.37
$12.55
$11.98
$10.90
Book Value Multiple
128%
115%
113%
111%
105%
Common Stock Data
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
7,286,915
7,262,757
7,312,565
7,305,581
7,307,915
Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic
7,324,527
7,336,016
7,341,635
7,306,710
7,295,190
Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted
7,362,290
7,438,268
7,395,062
7,354,389
7,334,463
Capital Ratios (Bank Only)
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
12.09%
11.85%
10.47%
10.56%
10.95%
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
14.23%
14.49%
12.73%
12.90%
12.88%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio
14.23%
14.49%
12.73%
12.90%
12.88%
Total Risk Based Capital ratio
15.15%
15.42%
13.68%
13.86%
13.84%
Credit Quality
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans
0.00%
-0.02%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment
1.48%
1.46%
0.15%
0.15%
0.41%
Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
1.02%
1.00%
0.10%
0.11%
0.28%
Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment
1.48%
1.46%
0.15%
0.15%
0.41%
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
$164,000
$355,000
$229,000
$191,000
$64,000
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment
1.12%
1.08%
1.05%
0.96%
0.92%
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)
1.15%
1.14%
1.17%
1.15%
1.16%
1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings