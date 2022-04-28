Dis-Chem Chooses Clickatell's Chat Commerce Platform to Serve Millions of Customers Over WhatsApp

Dis-Chem rolls out new WhatsApp chat channel delivering self-help services and loyalty program management over chat

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickatell, a CPaaS innovator and Chat Commerce leader, has been selected by leading South African retailer, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, to enable WhatsApp as its customer communication channel to engage with its customers.

Dis-Chem customers can now quickly and easily access self-help services and loyalty program through WhatsApp by sending “Hi” to 0860 347 243. (PRNewswire)

Chat Commerce empowers retailers to serve customers on a channel they are familiar with and comfortable engaging on.

Dis-Chem customers can now quickly and easily access various services through WhatsApp by sending "Hi" to 0860 347 243. The easy to navigate menu then allows shoppers to choose which action they want to perform.

Utilizing a conversational approach through WhatsApp, Dis-Chem's millions of customers can: register for a Benefit Card and existing members can update their personal details; check their loyalty points balance; report lost or stolen cards and receive a digital replacement immediately; and register for Dis-Chem's Baby Program. Dis-Chem will also use the channel to alert customers when their repeat medication is due for collection or when delivery from their preferred store is ready through "Pack My Meds", which is Dis-Chem's online repeat medicine ordering platform. Lastly, the channel provides a general FAQ section that has information about clinic services, delivery services, and other store information.

"Consumers have shown they prefer to use chat channels, and WhatsApp in particular, to engage with each other and with their favorite brands. It makes excellent sense for Dis-Chem to offer WhatsApp as a fast and cost-effective way for their customers to do business with the retailer," said Werner Lindemann, Clickatell's Commercial Senior Vice President for Growth Markets. "What's more, it provides them with a platform that is perfectly designed to administer support and time-efficient responses and new functionality anytime. We are looking forward to building the partnership with Dis-Chem over the coming months and years as we innovate and co-create new services using the chat app that will meet their customers' growing digital expectations."

Retailers using Chat Commerce technology can enjoy significant gains including higher revenue growth, stronger customer retention, reduced service costs, and increased marketing effectiveness. An Aberdeen Research survey commissioned by Clickatell shows organizations can benefit from a 75% boost in annual revenue growth and a 48% increase in customer retention rates.

"Clickatell's close relationship with Meta as an enterprise Business Service Provider, as well as their extensive experience helping local and global retailers boost their CX through chat made the choice of partners an obvious one for us. Delivering the WhatsApp channel to our customers resolves an immediate customer experience need, adds to our ability to continue to deliver superior convenience, and gives us an excellent opportunity to expand our digital offering in the future. Our teams have worked closely to ensure our customers will find the user interface intuitive and the service immediately convenient and valuable," comments Lynne Blignaut, Head of Loyalty & Customer Rewards at Dis-Chem.

For more information about Clickatell's Chat Commerce technology, visit www.clickatell.com.

About Clickatell

Clickatell is the global Chat Commerce leader powering businesses to connect, interact, and transact with consumers anytime, anywhere in chat. The low / no-code, feature-rich Chat Commerce Platform sits at the intersection of communications (CPaaS, CCaaS) and commerce (digital payments). Clickatell serves over 10,000 customers, many of which are Fortune 500 companies and leading global brands activating their own digital commerce transformations. Clickatell is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, and has offices in Canada, South Africa and Nigeria. Learn more at www.clickatell.com.

About Dis-Chem Pharmacies

JSE-listed Dis-Chem, the pharmacists who care, is South Africa's first choice in pharmacies since 1978.

With a footprint of over 250 stores, it is a leading specialist in beauty, fragrance and cosmetics; health food, nutrition, baby food, baby clothing and products; sport supplements, health and well-being; along with expert in-store advice from pharmacists, nurses and nutritionists.

It increasingly prioritises its primary healthcare mandate by increasing the provision of healthcare access to broader segments of the population. Its nationwide stores consist of linked dispensaries, family clinics, wound-care clinics and comprehensive self-medication centres.

Media Contacts

andrea.mahoney@clickatell.com , 415-846-1543 Clickatell, Andrea Mahoney,, 415-846-1543

nadia.louw@clickatell.com , +27 (21) 910 7700 Clickatell, Nadia Louw,, +27 (21) 910 7700

Collette McRobert , Dis-Chem Pharmacies, collette@ggisa.com , 084 555 0495

Clickatell powers consumers and companies to engage through chat to easily make purchases, track orders, and resolve issues. (PRNewsfoto/Clickatell) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clickatell