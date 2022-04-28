DEVELOPMENT UNDERWAY FOR NEW TOPGOLF VENUE IN VINEYARD, UTAH

Topgolf to welcome the Vineyard area with second venue serving Greater Salt Lake City

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group , a global sports and golf entertainment company, announced today construction efforts for Topgolf are underway as the company prepares to welcome the rapidly-growing communities of Utah County just south of Salt Lake City.

Rendering of the future Topgolf in Vineyard, Utah (PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Entertainment Group) (PRNewswire)

Located just west of I-15 at the intersection of Mill and 400E, Topgolf's new, two-story venue will join a growing entertainment and restaurant development in Vineyard where players can enjoy all the fun while taking in the beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range. The Topgolf venue, set to open in early 2023, will include 72 signature outdoor hitting bays and will be equipped with Topgolf's proprietary Toptracer technology to accurately trace the flight path of the golf ball. Toptracer is the most trusted ball-tracing technology used in the golf industry and is the same technology seen on TV while watching major golf tournaments. The venue also will feature a mini-golf attraction, outdoor patio, and meeting and event space. Conveniently located in the heart of Utah County, Topgolf will be a must-visit experience for families, community residents, local businesses and nearby college students. This will be Topgolf's second entertainment venue in the state of Utah, as the company known for its high-tech gaming experience and delicious food and beverages also operates in Midvale.

"The growing Vineyard area is such a vibrant community we have been looking forward to serving, and we can't wait to open our doors early next year," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "Our focus is on creating more ways for people to play the game of golf in a fun and unique way, and we are looking forward to welcoming all players in the Utah County area to the Topgolf experience."

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf will create nearly 300 full- and part-time jobs upon opening this new venue, with an opportunity for future Topgolf Associates in Vineyard to grow their careers, work in a unique culture-first environment, and be part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are.

Since its inception, Topgolf's foundation has been built on innovation, fun and inclusivity. As pioneers of the sports and entertainment industry, Topgolf's track record of creativity and industry leadership has led to the growth of a unique company offering modern golf experiences one can only get at Topgolf. Topgolf currently operates 76 venues in six countries and continues to have a strong focus on its Commitment to Play Safely so players can have fun with confidence.

Follow @Topgolf on social media for updates on Topgolf's progress in Vineyard.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment company that brings joy through more ways to play the game of golf. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people can experience the unlimited power of play at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's brands include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, and Toptracer technology. To learn more, visit topgolfentertainmentgroup.com or follow Topgolf on social media.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues welcome players across the globe to locations featuring high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven food and beverage menu, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain nearly 30 million players annually across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Kara Barry

Head of Communications

Email: press@topgolf.com

Topgolf Entertainment Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Entertainment Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group