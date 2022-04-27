First Reliance Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.
- Total loans increased $5.6 million, or 3.8% annualized, to $592.1 million at March 31, 2022 from $586.4 million at December 31, 2021.
- Total investment securities available for sale increased $62.5 million, or 305.2% annualized, to $144.4 million at March 31, 2022 from $81.9 million at December 31, 2021.
- Total deposits increased $56.8 million, or 29.1% annualized, to $837.7 million at March 31, 2022 from $780.8 million at December 31, 2021.
- Transaction deposits(1) increased $49.6 million during the quarter to $441.5 million and represent 52.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2022.
- Net interest income for the quarter was $6.6 million, which represents an increase of $1.0 million, or 17.4%, compared to the same period in 2021.
- Asset quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remaining nominal at 0.11% at March 31, 2022. Remaining other real estate owned (one property) was sold during the quarter to bring the balance to zero.
- The Company had net recoveries of $81 thousand, or annualized (0.06%) of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $5 thousand, or annualized 0.00% of average loans, for the same period in 2021.
- Cost of funds for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to 0.22% from 0.23% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.34% for the same period in 2021.
Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "The first quarter has brought significant changes to the economic environment, highlighted by mounting inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainty, and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. In the face of these challenges, First Reliance continues to focus on growing our exceptional deposit franchise and originating loans that meet our high underwriting standards. While loan growth slowed in the first quarter, our pipelines remain strong as we move into Q2."
Mr. Saunders continued, "Our top priorities for the coming quarters are disciplined growth, net interest margin expansion, and improved operating leverage. While the increase in interest rates has normalized mortgage revenues, we believe our core banking business is well-positioned to take advantage of this new rate environment."
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Earnings:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 852
$ 932
$ 1,288
$ 1,348
$ 1,708
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.11
0.12
0.16
0.17
0.21
Total revenue(2)
9,097
9,253
9,570
10,169
9,917
Net interest margin
3.12%
3.10%
3.12%
3.40%
3.36%
Return on average assets(3)
0.37%
0.41%
0.60%
0.67%
0.93%
Return on average equity(3)
4.85%
5.28%
7.29%
7.83%
9.91%
Efficiency ratio(4)
87.50%
88.45%
83.83%
81.82%
77.35%
As of
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$ 953,784
$ 910,797
$ 911,057
$ 832,241
$ 777,735
Total loans receivable
592,089
586,446
564,738
526,362
490,326
Total deposits
837,663
780,833
787,501
711,505
661,217
Total transaction deposits(1) to total deposits
52.71%
50.19%
48.25%
48.92%
49.78%
Loans to deposits
70.68%
75.11%
71.71%
73.98%
74.16%
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.67%
14.07%
15.80%
14.89%
16.00%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.65%
13.03%
14.64%
13.84%
14.87%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.67%
9.66%
10.24%
10.43%
11.13%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.65%
13.03%
14.64%
13.84%
14.87%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
0.11%
0.10%
0.15%
0.17%
0.17%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
1.22%
1.20%
1.23%
1.20%
1.26%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Interest income
Loans
$ 6,380
$ 6,663
$ 6,382
$ 6,391
$ 5,851
Investment securities
571
359
294
311
238
Other interest income
73
79
58
38
60
Total interest income
7,024
7,101
6,734
6,740
6,149
Interest expense
Deposits
197
224
257
255
286
Other interest expense
252
256
213
265
262
Total interest expense
449
480
470
520
548
Net interest income
6,575
6,621
6,264
6,220
5,601
Provision for loan losses
85
95
100
108
-
Net interest income after provision for loan
6,490
6,526
6,164
6,112
5,601
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,420
1,407
2,151
2,582
3,390
Service fees on deposit accounts
362
356
315
272
279
Debit card and other service charges,
498
543
532
509
454
Income from bank owned life insurance
88
93
94
94
93
Gain on sale of securities, net
-
-
42
39
-
Gain on sale of loans
-
-
-
326
-
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
10
69
-
-
-
Other income
144
164
172
127
100
Total noninterest income
2,522
2,632
3,306
3,949
4,316
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
5,079
4,965
5,268
5,518
4,992
Occupancy and equipment
893
862
784
779
796
Data processing, technology, and communications
837
920
852
916
866
Professional fees
180
202
234
242
238
Marketing
74
150
113
88
69
Other
897
1,085
772
777
710
Total noninterest expense
7,960
8,184
8,023
8,320
7,671
Income before provision for income taxes
1,052
974
1,447
1,741
2,246
Income tax expense
200
42
159
393
538
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 852
$ 932
$ 1,288
$ 1,348
$ 1,708
Weighted average common shares - basic
7,784
7,785
7,750
7,681
7,780
Weighted average common shares - diluted
8,100
8,096
8,084
8,164
8,168
Basic income per common share
$ 0.11
$ 0.12
$ 0.17
$ 0.18
$ 0.22
Diluted income per common share
$ 0.11
$ 0.12
$ 0.16
$ 0.17
$ 0.21
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $2.5 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from $4.3 million for the same period in 2021. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.4 million on $72 million of mortgage sale volume during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Mortgage banking income decreased period-over-period primarily because of a decrease in sale volume. Service charges on deposit accounts as well as debit card and other fees were a combined $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $0.1 million from the same period in 2021.
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $8.0 million, an increase of $0.3 million from $7.7 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was driven mainly by an increase of $0.2 million in other noninterest expense. Compensation and benefits expense increased slightly to $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $5.0 million for the same period in 2021. Included in compensation and benefits for the current quarter is approximately $55 thousand in severance expense.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 139,225
$ 66
0.19%
$ 104,580
$ 30
0.12%
Investment securities
107,863
571
2.15%
39,203
238
2.43%
Nonmarketable equity securities
614
7
4.80%
1,055
30
11.31%
Loans held for sale
19,922
164
3.33%
38,273
265
2.76%
Loans
587,161
6,216
4.29%
483,472
5,586
4.62%
Total interest-earning assets
854,785
7,024
3.33%
666,583
6,149
3.69%
Allowance for loan losses
(7,103)
(6,318)
Noninterest-earning assets
80,270
73,217
Total assets
$ 927,952
$ 733,482
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 163,581
$ 19
0.05%
$ 123,316
$ 13
0.04%
Savings & money market
275,051
84
0.12%
174,429
74
0.17%
Time deposits
120,378
94
0.32%
140,921
199
0.56%
Total interest-bearing deposits
559,010
197
0.14%
438,666
286
0.26%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
15,516
24
0.62%
16,118
46
1.13%
Subordinated debentures
25,663
228
3.60%
20,786
216
4.16%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
600,189
449
0.30%
475,570
548
0.46%
Noninterest bearing deposits
245,502
178,456
Other liabilities
12,071
10,543
Shareholders' equity
70,190
68,913
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 927,952
$ 733,482
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
$ 6,575
3.03%
$ 5,601
3.23%
Net Interest Margin
3.12%
3.36%
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $6.6 million compared to $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets as well as a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased from 0.46% to 0.30%. Improvements in costs of interest-bearing liabilities were offset by decreases in asset yield. Yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 3.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 3.69% for the same period in 2021.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited
As of
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 4,672
$ 5,299
$ 4,930
$ 5,486
$ 5,547
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
116,192
144,825
184,739
144,937
115,577
Total cash and cash equivalents
120,864
150,124
189,669
150,423
121,124
Time deposits in other banks
257
257
257
256
256
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
144,422
81,917
58,470
56,881
54,413
Other investments
521
837
837
837
837
Total investment securities
144,943
82,754
59,307
57,718
55,250
Mortgage loans held for sale
23,528
23,844
33,667
33,097
48,912
Loans receivable:
Loans
592,089
586,446
564,738
526,362
490,326
Less allowance for loan losses
(7,206)
(7,040)
(6,934)
(6,323)
(6,168)
Loans receivable, net
584,883
579,406
557,804
520,039
484,158
Property and equipment, net
23,222
22,805
22,364
21,818
18,465
Mortgage servicing rights
14,536
14,057
13,785
13,603
13,353
Bank owned life insurance
18,564
18,476
18,383
18,289
18,195
Deferred income taxes
5,862
4,128
2,798
2,820
3,234
Other assets
17,125
14,946
13,023
14,178
14,788
Total assets
953,784
910,797
911,057
832,241
777,735
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 837,663
$ 780,833
$ 787,501
$ 711,505
$ 661,217
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
11,886
11,372
6,353
8,946
6,955
Subordinated debentures
15,357
15,349
15,498
10,496
10,487
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Other liabilities
11,937
12,131
10,983
11,393
10,548
Total liabilities
887,153
839,995
840,645
762,650
709,517
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
1
1
1
1
1
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
88
88
88
88
88
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,419)
(4,323)
(4,281)
(3,858)
(3,744)
Nonvested restricted stock
(2,572)
(2,668)
(2,737)
(2,928)
(2,868)
Additional paid-in capital
53,980
53,856
53,765
53,776
53,617
Retained earnings
24,837
23,985
23,053
21,765
20,417
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(5,284)
(137)
523
747
707
Total shareholders' equity
66,631
70,802
70,412
69,591
68,218
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 953,784
$ 910,797
$ 911,057
$ 832,241
$ 777,735
COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited
As of
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(shares in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Voting common shares outstanding
8,782
8,793
8,784
8,788
8,784
Treasury shares outstanding
(545)
(535)
(530)
(489)
(481)
Total common shares outstanding
8,237
8,258
8,254
8,299
8,303
Tangible book value per common share(5)
$ 7.98
$ 8.46
$ 8.41
$ 8.27
$ 8.09
Stock price:
High
$ 10.20
$ 10.74
$ 10.50
$ 10.05
$ 10.00
Low
$ 9.75
$ 9.95
$ 9.80
$ 9.65
$ 7.46
Period end
$ 9.85
$ 10.20
$ 10.30
$ 9.90
$ 9.90
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited
As of
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 144
$ 152
$ 526
$ 535
$ 385
Non-owner occupied RE
295
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial business
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
Real estate
343
341
346
383
344
Home equity
-
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Other
104
84
121
129
164
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings
190
205
220
235
252
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 1,076
$ 782
$ 1,213
$ 1,282
$ 1,145
Other real estate owned
-
135
150
150
150
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,076
$ 917
$ 1,363
$ 1,432
$ 1,295
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.11%
0.10%
0.15%
0.17%
0.17%
Total loans receivable
0.18%
0.16%
0.24%
0.27%
0.26%
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
$ 1,393
$ 1,405
$ 1,444
$ 1,478
$ 1,544
Three Months Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$ 7,040
$ 6,934
$ 6,323
$ 6,168
$ 6,173
Loans charged-off
19
5
72
59
55
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
100
16
583
106
50
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(81)
(11)
(511)
(47)
5
Provision for loan losses
85
95
100
108
-
Balance, end of period
$ 7,206
$ 7,040
$ 6,934
$ 6,323
$ 6,168
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable
1.22%
1.20%
1.23%
1.20%
1.26%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
669.70%
900.26%
571.64%
493.21%
538.69%
Our asset quality remained strong through March 31, 2022, with nonperforming assets remaining nominal at $1.1 million, which represents 0.11% of total assets. The Company sold the remaining other real estate owned during the quarter to bring that balance to zero. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable increased slightly to 1.22% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2021. The Company had net recoveries of $81 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $5 thousand for the same period in 2021.
LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited
As of
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Commercial real estate
$ 334,508
$ 333,060
$ 318,849
$ 290,198
$ 253,300
Consumer real estate
123,908
120,079
107,651
97,969
91,504
Commercial and industrial
66,285
60,687
61,778
63,545
60,432
PPP
-
-
-
-
16,784
Consumer and other
67,388
72,620
76,460
74,650
68,306
Total loans, net of deferred fees
592,089
586,446
564,738
526,362
490,326
Less allowance for loan losses
7,206
7,040
6,934
6,323
6,168
Total loans, net
$ 584,883
$ 579,406
$ 557,804
$ 520,039
$ 484,158
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited
As of
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Noninterest-bearing
$ 273,118
$ 238,019
$ 246,534
$ 215,814
$ 197,831
Interest-bearing:
DDA and NOW accounts
168,401
153,889
133,474
132,269
131,304
Money market accounts
217,812
204,432
216,243
169,707
137,913
Savings
61,246
58,566
59,941
57,880
52,085
Time, less than $250,000
84,874
99,059
103,126
106,219
109,295
Time, $250,000 and over
32,212
26,868
28,183
29,616
32,789
Total deposits
$ 837,663
$ 780,833
$ 787,501
$ 711,505
$ 661,217
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.
(2)
Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)
Annualized for the respective period.
(4)
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5)
The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $954 million. The company employs more than 180 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 16 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
