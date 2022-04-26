Rising Costs Due to Widespread Turnover Major Concern for Foodservice Industry As New Nudge Report Finds 38% of Foodservice Frontline Workers Want To Quit

New Foodservice Deskless Report details how foodservice workers want change in how they're managed and communicated with and how foodservice operators are responding.

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nudge, the leader in frontline employee communication, has released its latest Foodservice Deskless Report. Finding that 40% of foodservice workers don't feel heard by their organizations and that 38% want to quit their jobs, the report uncovers extensive dissatisfaction amongst frontline staff across the industry. Foodservice operators however are not unaware of this, with 76% stating that they would invest budget into employee experience in 2022 and 25% citing turnover as their main challenge. Additionally, operators indicated knowledge retention and the inability to share real-time information as the biggest challenges contributing to the communication barrier between head offices and frontline workers.

"The foodservice industry must adapt to rapidly changing employee needs or continue to see a negative impact on both revenue and customer experience," said Jordan Ekers, Co-founder and COO of Nudge. "The impact of massive turnover and employee discontent coupled with the forces of The Great Resignation should spur foodservice operators to innovate, evolve and update their people management, feedback, and communications practices. To continue to ignore these undercurrents of change would mean being left behind."

Key Findings:

Feedback and communications lacking - 54% of foodservice workers said the communications they receive are somewhat to not-at-all useful, while 94% of leaders feel they're sending out meaningful, quality communications.

Why they want to quit - when asked why they would quit, the top 3 responses from foodservice deskless workers was poor management, finding a job with better pay, and understaffing and burnout.

Foodservice leaders are trying to address the discontent - 76% of foodservice leaders are planning to invest more into employee experience, with 36% planning to invest more into communication and 25% planning to invest more in feedback.

For an in-depth look at The Deskless Report: Foodservice Edition read here.

